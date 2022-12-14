Suns need overtime, but hold off Desert Dogs 3-2

The Sun Valley Suns ran their record to 4-0 with a sweep of the Scottsdale Desert Dogs.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Suns sixth-year forward and defenseman D.J. Robinson seems to thrive during moments like Saturday’s dramatic overtime period of the hockey game between the Suns and the Scottsdale, Arizona, Desert Dogs at Campion Ice House in Hailey.

Robinson, 31, from Kennebunk, Maine, and the University of Southern Maine, beat the Jackson Hole Moose in an overtime shootout four years ago. In front of 1,000 Campion fans, Robinson was the 10th and final shooter—and the only one scoring.

His game winner at Snow King Center three months later in March 2019 gave the Suns a 5-4 victory over the host Moose giving the Suns their record-setting second consecutive Black Diamond Hockey League tournament title. Robinson got a kick out of silencing the crowd.

DJ Robinson, Trevor Thomas

DJ Robinson, left, and Trevor Thomas celebrate the Suns win on Dec. 9.
Chad O’Brien fights for the puck against the Desert Dogs on Friday, Dec. 9.
