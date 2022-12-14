Suns need overtime, but hold off Desert Dogs 3-2

Sun Valley Suns sixth-year forward and defenseman D.J. Robinson seems to thrive during moments like Saturday’s dramatic overtime period of the hockey game between the Suns and the Scottsdale, Arizona, Desert Dogs at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Robinson, 31, from Kennebunk, Maine, and the University of Southern Maine, beat the Jackson Hole Moose in an overtime shootout four years ago. In front of 1,000 Campion fans, Robinson was the 10th and final shooter—and the only one scoring.
His game winner at Snow King Center three months later in March 2019 gave the Suns a 5-4 victory over the host Moose giving the Suns their record-setting second consecutive Black Diamond Hockey League tournament title. Robinson got a kick out of silencing the crowd.
In last year’s Suns annual program, Robinson described the best day of his life as the day he discovered recreational activities. Probably the second-best was Saturday, when he discovered he was skating all alone down the right wing, in overtime, with only the goalie to beat.
Robinson, freed with the puck after a key check in the defensive zone by rookie Parker Weekes, made no mistake and beat hard-working Scottsdale goalie Trevor Wilson for yet another game winner—this time 3-2 for the Suns over the Dogs.
Weekes said, “I just made a soft chip with the puck and let D.J. take it down to the goal. He had the entire ice to himself, and I’m glad he stuck one through to keep us undefeated.”
The shorthanded Scottsdale squad had come to Sun Valley with only 11 players, and they absorbed an 8-3 beating in Friday’s first game of the two-game series. On Saturday, however, the Desert Dogs were resolute on defense and got a great goaltending effort out of Wilson (46 saves).
Arizona pulled Wilson in favor of an extra attacker and equalized 2-2 with just 18 seconds left in the third period. The Suns regrouped in the five-minute, four-on-four golden goal overtime period and manufactured great scoring chances by Stephen Inman, Nick Curry and Justin Taylor.
Yet the Suns behind another sturdy effort by goalkeeper Matt Cooper (45 saves) couldn’t put it away until Weekes heeded the advice of head coach Ryan Enrico and played tough in the defensive zone, springing the puck free for Robinson. Robinson earned the weekend “George Jacket”.
Weekes, who celebrated with his teammates with a Suns ski day in the powder of Baldy Sunday, said, “They (the Dogs) played way better Saturday. But Coop has been great.”
Arizona’s captain Mark Pustin added about his team’s effort, “Trevor played out of his mind for us and was the star of our comeback. We came up a little short, but we’ll be back next year with more guys. It was first-class hospitality, though, from everybody with the Suns.”
Eight different Suns scored in Friday’s 8-3 win over Arizona. They were Kyle Mitsunaga, Nick Curry, Doug Yeates, Robinson, Jack Stevens, Spencer Brendel and Max Tardy. Cooper made 30 saves and has now won 11 of his last 12 games.
Sun Valley takes its first road trip this season, up the hill from Boise to Manchester Ice and Event Centre in McCall for games against the McCall Mountaineers on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. each evening.
During the first decade of this century, the Suns and Mountaineers enjoyed a competitive seven-season rivalry—with McCall owning an 18-13-1 advantage, including 10-8 on Sun Valley ice through 2010. The teams will meet at Campion Ice House for two games Dec. 30-31.
See today’s Express web site for the Suns-Dogs game summary. ￼
