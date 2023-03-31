23-03-22-suns-hockey-roland-9.jpg

Sun Valley goalie Matt Cooper interacts with fans between periods during the Suns’ 6-2 victory over the Boston Moons on Friday, March 17.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Suns goalie Matt Cooper, the one indispensable player during the recently-completed Suns ice hockey season, enjoyed a proper sendoff to his Campion Ice House career March 17-18 in Hailey.

In his final games before dedicating himself to a new business initiative, Cooper stopped 70 of 73 shots over two nights as the Suns won the “Eclipse Bowl” title for 2023 with rousing 6-2 and 7-1 victories over the Moon Mountain Moon skaters from the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Suns head coach Ryan Enrico said, “Coop’s finale. A Great Sun. Once a Sun, always a Sun.” Enrico added that Cooper earned the “Eclipse Bowl” Most Valuable Player award along with the “George Jacket” and “Cub’s Cap” nods for the finale.

23-03-22-sun-valley-suns-roland-23.jpg

Sun Valley’s Spencer Brendel takes the puck up ice during the Suns’ 6-2 victory over the Boston Moons on Friday, March 17.