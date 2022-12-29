Taylor Rothgeb

Taylor Rothgeb and the Sun Valley Suns host McCall this weekend.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Back in action for the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend, the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team will host the McCall Mountaineers for a two-game series Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31 at Campion Ice House in Hailey.

Friday’s game begins at 7:15 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Due to New Year’s Eve celebrations, the game on Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $13 adults. The weekend beneficiary is Sun Valley Youth Hockey. Visit svsunshockey.com to purchase tickets online ahead of game time.

It should be a festive atmosphere at the rink, where Sun Valley’s leading scorer Nick Curry (six goals, seven assists) will lead the undefeated Suns (6-0) into their final action of 2022. The next Suns home games will be Jan. 13-14 against the Wilmington (Delaware) Wheels and Jan. 20-21 with Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Gutter Snipes.

