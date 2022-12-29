Back in action for the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend, the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team will host the McCall Mountaineers for a two-game series Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31 at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Friday’s game begins at 7:15 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Due to New Year’s Eve celebrations, the game on Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $13 adults. The weekend beneficiary is Sun Valley Youth Hockey. Visit svsunshockey.com to purchase tickets online ahead of game time.
It should be a festive atmosphere at the rink, where Sun Valley’s leading scorer Nick Curry (six goals, seven assists) will lead the undefeated Suns (6-0) into their final action of 2022. The next Suns home games will be Jan. 13-14 against the Wilmington (Delaware) Wheels and Jan. 20-21 with Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Gutter Snipes.
Other top Suns scorers are D.J. Robinson (two goals, seven assists), Mike Curry (two goals, six assists) and Justin Taylor (five goals, three assists). Goalie Matt Cooper (6-0, 2.33 goals-against) has stopped 210 of the 224 shots he has faced.
The Suns swept the Mountaineers, 4-3 and 6-3, on Dec. 17-18 at McCall’s Manchester Ice and Event Centre.
John Barth of the Mountaineers said about the upcoming weekend series: “We are a roster of mid-to-late 20s Junior Steelheads from the John Olver Idaho Junior Steelheads era. We’ll move the puck and play hard. Expect entertaining games. They’ll be fun to watch.”
Referring to the Suns’ 4-3 and 6-3 sweep of the Mountaineers Dec. 16-17 at Manchester Ice and Event Centre in McCall, Barth said, “Sun Valley’s experience played out with their ability to take advantage of opportunities. We skated well with them both nights, but just couldn’t make it happen when we had opportunities. And the Suns took advantage of theirs.” ￼
