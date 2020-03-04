Friday, February 28
Suns 8, Park City Pioneers 2
Sun Valley Suns
3
4
2
8
Park City Pioneers
1
1
0
2
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Matt Puntureri 4 (Justin Taylor, Mike Curry), 0:14. (2) SV, Nick Curry 15 (Mike Curry, Justin White), 4:06. (3) SV, Puntureri 5 (Stephen Inman, Dylan Shamburger), 9:32. (4) Park City, Trevor Calamel (Josh Dangel, Robert Ward), 18:11.
SECOND PERIOD—(5) SV, White 2 (Inman, Nick Curry), 5:24. (6) SV, August Kuzara 2 (White, Niels McMahon), 7:53. (7) SV, Taylor 6 (Puntureri, Shamburger), 10:59, power play goal. (8) Park City, Calamel (Ward), 15:57, power play goal. (9) SV, Taylor 7 (DJ Robinson, Shamburger), 19:12.
THIRD PERIOD—(10) SV, Puntureri 6 (Shamburger, Taylor), power play and hat trick goal.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Sun Valley 7-14-10 for 31; Park City 7-10-8 for 25.
GOALIES—Sun Valley, Bobby Bowden (23 saves, 11-0 record); Park City, Tony Civello (23 saves).
NOTES—Suns forward lines were Matt Puntureri-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, August Kuzara-Justin White-Nick Curry, Steve McCall-Dustin Pierce-Ryan Enrico, plus wings Taylor Rothgeb and Niels McMahon with rotating centers…….The five defensemen were DJ Robinson, Mike Curry, Stephen Inman, Trevor Thomas and Charlie Evans…..Kuzara, 22, appeared on the Suns team during the Dec. 2015 Suns-Future Suns holiday exhibition and helped the Suns with 2 goals and 5 assists to an 11-5 victory. He came out of Eagle, Idaho and the Idaho Junior Steelheads to play for the Wenatchee Wild in the Junior A British Columbia Hockey League. During the 2015-16 season, he played 57 Wild games with 18 goals and 24 assists. He moved to the USHL Bloomington Thunder in 2016-17, with 19 points in 49 games. Kuzara returned to Wenatchee in 2017-18 with 27 points in 56 games. He skated for Merrimack College in 2018-19…….Park City coach was Minnesota’s Jordan Parise, 37, who played goalie for the University of North Dakota and for many years in Europe……
Saturday, February 29
Suns 3, Park City Pioneers 2
Sun Valley Suns
1
1
1
3
Park City Pioneers
0
1
1
2
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, August Kuzara 3 (Trevor Thomas, Charlie Evans), 17:18.
SECOND PERIOD—(2) Park City, Spencer Vockel (Kyle Becci), 6:38. (3) SV, Kuzara 4 (unassisted), 11:08, penalty shot goal.
THIRD PERIOD—(4) Park City, Trevor Calamel (Becci, Morgan), 9:08, power play goal. (5) SV, DJ Robinson 8 (Nick Curry, Mike Curry), 9:26, game-winning goal.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Sun Valley 5-12-11 for 28; Park City 11-8-14 for 33.
GOALIES—Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (31 saves, 8-1 record); Park City, Mitch Struble (58 minutes, 25 saves).
NOTES—The Suns welcomed the two-way addition of 6-0, 185-pound Justin White, who helped the Suns sweep Vail Yeti in Colorado in January. White, from Traverse City, Mich., played 119 games for University of Notre Dame in the CCHA from 2006-09, with 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points. White skated in 67 games for the IHL Quad City Mallards in 2009-10, with 16 goals and 34 assists…..Matt Puntureri didn’t play tonight…….The Suns opened the game with forward lines Ryan Enrico-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Niels McMahon-August Kuzara-Nick Curry, along with Steve McCall-Dustin Pierce-Taylor Rothgeb……Stephen Inman returned home for work after playing Friday, so the Suns were down to four defensemen. Coach John Burke moved White to the blueline starting tonight’s game……Later in the tight game, White returned to forward centering wings August Kuzara and Nick Curry……..Playing at home in Snow King Center, the Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose (18-6, 7-3 BDHL) made it eight wins in the last nine games with an 11-6 and 8-4 sweep of visiting San Francisco Draft Kings Feb. 21-22. The Moose are 11-5 in their last 16 games……..
