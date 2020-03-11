Friday, March 6
Suns 4, Switchbacks 0
Vermont Switchbacks
0
0
0
0
Sun Valley Suns
1
3
0
4
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Nick Curry 16 (Max Tardy), 8:42.
SECOND PERIOD—(2) SV, Spencer Brendel 9 (Tardy, Nick Curry), 5:31. (3) SV, Augie Kuzara 5 (goalie Bobby Bowden), 11:32. (4) SV, Mike Curry 4 (Derek Grimes, Sean O’Grady), 19:04.
THIRD PERIOD—No scoring.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Vermont 9-12-14 for 35; Sun Valley 10-11-7 for 28.
GOALIES—Vermont, Michael Peters (24 saves); Sun Valley, Bobby Bowden (35 saves, 12-0 record).
OFFICIALS—Matt Stone and Jeff Waetje (referees); Curt Martin and Tyler Hanson (linesmen).
ATTENDANCE—395.
NOTES—The last Suns team to reach 20 wins was the 23-1-0 edition of 2006-07. The Suns also had a 28-2-0 team in 2001-02, outscoring opponents 211-99……Nick Curry has a chance to become the first Sun Valley 50-point scorer since Jamie Ellison notched 59 points in 2002….DJ Robinson hit the pipe twice, once in the second period after a Justin Taylor feed, and again in the third period……Vermont goalie Michael Peters, after yielding Mike Curry’s goal late in the second period, was on top of his game in the third. He robbed Nick Curry, Justin Taylor and Doug Yeates at the corner of the net…….Bobby Bowden was just as good in the third period, keeping Martin Drolet and Brendan McGovern from spoiling the shutout…..Sun Valley forward lines were DJ Robinson-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, Augie Kuzara-Derek Grimes-Ryan Enrico, plus Robinson and Shamburger among forwards rotating in on a fourth line with Dustin Pierce and Steve McCall…….Idaho Steelheads Hall of Famer Marty Flichel injured his knee in the first period and did not return…..Defensemen were Sean O-Grady-Mike Curry, Eric Demment-Trevor Thomas, Stephen Inman-Doug Yeates……..Among the Vermont forward lines for coach Eric Zagorski were George Ordway-Paul Falvey-Chris Dimaio, Jake Charles-Charles Nerbak-Martin Drolet, Ben Wiggins-Brendan McGoverm-Chad Haggerty. Defensemen included Zach Haggerty-Terry Gougon, Thomas Freyre-Max Greenwald………..
Saturday, March 7
Vermont Switchbacks 6, Suns 2
NY Midtown Mafia
2
2
2
6
Sun Valley Suns
0
2
0
2
FIRST PERIOD—(1) Vermont, Ben Wiggins (Thomas Freyre), 3:32. (2) Vermont, Brendan McGovern (unassisted), 18:59.
SECOND PERIOD—(3) SV, Augie Kuzara 6 (Derek Grimes), 2:58. (4) Vermont, Chad Haggerty (Charles Nerbak), 3:26. (5) Vermont, Wiggins (Jake Charles, McGovern), 13:06. (6) SV, Justin Taylor 8 (Nick Curry), 19:38.
THIRD PERIOD—(7) Vermont, Charles (Zach Haggerty), 15:09, power play goal. (8) Vermont, Martin Drolet (unassisted), 18:04.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Vermont 14-6-8 for 28; Sun Valley 11-20-11 for 42.
GOALIES—Vermont, Nick Bondurant (40 saves); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (22 saves, 8-2 record).
OFFICIALS—Jeff Waetje and Matt Stone (referees); Tyler Hanson and David Patrie (linesmen).
ATTENDANCE—440.
NOTES—Sun Valley forward lines were DJ Robinson-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, Augie Kuzara-Derek Grimes-Ryan Enrico, Niels McMahon-Dustin Pierce-Steve McCall…….Third-year center Max Tardy reached 100 Suns points. Tardy has 37 goals and 63 assists for 100 Suns points……Attendance for the Vermont series was up at 835 compared to last year’s 806…..Playing at home in Snow King Center, the Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose (20-6, 7-3 BDHL) made it 10 wins in the last 11 games with a 5-4 and 5-4 (OT) sweep of visiting Vermont March 6-7. The Moose are 13-5 in their last 18 games and improved their OT record to 3-0. University of Minnesota-Duluth alum Drew Akins scored 5 goals with 2 assists for the weekend as the Moose stretched their winning streak to 6 games. Ironman Moose goalie Nick Krauss had 94 saves for the weekend. Akins is the leading Moose goal scorer this season with 34 goals (plus 27 assists) for 61 points in just 16 games. Top Moose goal scorer once again is AJ Sanders with 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points in 24 games. The Moose have scored 156 goals in their 26 games to average 6 goals per game. They have 23 power-play goals. In contrast, the Suns have scored 126 goals in 22 games and have 21 power-play goals…….Another productive Moose player has been Dakota Richardson, 28, from Stamford, Ct., a second-year Jackson Hole player who played 102 games with 57 goals and 120 points for ACHA Division 2 New York University from 2011-15. Richardson has 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points for the Moose this winter……
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In