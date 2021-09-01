A new season of hockey games is still three months away, but the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team is eagerly looking forward to a 26-game campaign in 2021-22, including 20 home games in Hailey.
Suns head coach and general manager John Burke, entering his 17th season behind the Sun Valley bench with a 229-89-9 overall record, recently released the schedule for the longest-tenured Senior A Elite men’s hockey team in the U.S.
The Suns plan to start the program’s 47th competitive season Dec. 3-4 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House against the Bozeman (Mont.) Stingers and will have four games against arch-rival Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose in the first month of action.
Public safety concerns due to the pandemic resulted in the cancelation of the final home games against Jackson Hole in March 2020, and then the entire 2020-21 Suns season. Burke continues to have concerns about whether the new season will occur as the pandemic continues to surge.
But he has no concerns about the determination of his players and their commitment to the community.
“No one can make a final decision yet as we enter the second winter of COVID, but I feel we are going to play,” he said last week.
“We kept skating and practicing last winter hoping to play and never disbanded. The guys just stuck together and are still together. Because of concern for community safety, we chose not to play any games.
“The guys really missed it. They play for the community and are great with the kids. Nobody has ever gotten paid to play for the Suns. Some are working three jobs. A lot of them buy their own sticks. Really, the Suns are an important tradition in the valley that we want to continue.”
A Duluth, Minnesota, native, Burke—one of the original Suns players in 1975—added that the affordable housing crisis in the Wood River Valley is the “biggest threat I’ve ever seen for the longevity of the Suns.”
“Over the last five to 10 years, we’ve been able to place people. That’s getting harder,” he said. “We’ve had meetings with the Sun Valley Suns Alumni Association to think about solutions for housing. We have to figure out a way. But we’ll be ready to start practicing the first week of November.”
