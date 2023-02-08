Starting a six-game home-stand during the month of February, the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team (12-2) will entertain the McCall Mountaineers for a two-game series Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
Weekend benefit is the Ketchum Recreation Department Park Penguins youth hockey program. Opening face-offs are 7:15 p.m. each night. McCall is filling in for the Michigan State Spartan Alumni squad, which has canceled its Feb. 10-11 trip to Hailey.
The Suns and McCall have already played four games this season—Sun Valley winning 4-3 and 6-3 at McCall Dec. 16-17, and the Suns sweeping McCall 2-1 and 7-2 over New Year’s weekend Dec. 30-31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In