It’s no secret that the Vermont Switchbacks led by former Sun Valley Suns hockey stars George Ordway and goalie Michael Peters are coming back to challenge the Suns for the fourth year this weekend at Campion Ice House.
But the real challenge has been made off the ice.
It came from goalie Peters, via Ordway, who said Peters would like to be quoted as putting down the gauntlet about his former teammate Mike Curry of the Suns.
Peters, who spent the last four months working in India, bragged long-distance beforehand “Mike Curry has never, and will never, score on me.”
Game on.
Benefiting Higher Ground, the Suns and Switchbacks with their loaded roster of Middlebury College hockey alums will face off Friday and Saturday, March 6-7 in Hailey.
Opening face-offs are set for 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 for ages 10-18, and free for kids 9-and-under.
The host Suns maintain a 4-2 series advantage including last year’s split, with Sun Valley winning 6-2 Friday and Vermont salvaging the Campion weekend with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night.
But three of the six games have gone into overtime, Vermont winning 4-3 three years ago and the Suns taking the next two OT clashes in 2018, 6-5 in the extra period and 9-7 in a thrilling OT shootout.
After Vermont’s visit, Sun Valley (19-1) will wind up its memorable 2019-20 campaign with the visit of the Jackson Hole Moose (18-6) for possession of the Joe Casey/Caleb Baukol Cup March 13-14.
A look at the Switchbacks
Vermont, comprised of mostly Middlebury College graduates, is led by former Suns players Ordway, goalie Peters and Trevor Pollock.
Ordway said, “We are looking forward to another great couple of games in the valley.”
Middlebury alums Ordway, from Minnesota, and Peters, from Maryland, were key players leading the Suns to their first Black Diamond Hockey League tournament championship back in 2016 at Campion.
Ordway (7 goals, 16 assists in 24 Suns games) assisted on the eventual game-winning goal by Spencer Brendel in the 4-2 title game victory that year over Jackson Hole Moose.
And goalie Peters (32 saves, 10-2-0 season record in 2016, 2.24 goals against) held the Moose scoreless in the last two periods of the huge triumph.
Returning on the 17-player Switchbacks roster is 5-9, 180-pound forward Martin Drolet, 32, from Quebec, Canada. He played 104 Middlebury games from 2008-12 with 51 goals and 110 points. He scored twice in last year’s 7-4 Vermont win.
“Marty was a Middlebury soccer and hockey standout,” said Ordway. “He was NESCAC Rookie of the Year in 2009 and earned All-American honors as a sophomore.”
Returning is 28-year-old forward Ben Wiggins, who had the hat trick including a pair of power-play goals during the 7-4 Switchback victory in 2019 that ended a three-game losing streak to the host Suns.
Vermont’s Ordway said that Switchbacks head coach Eric Zagorski has enticed a couple of new players this year to improve the team stamina.
One of the three newcomers in 2020 is forward John McGinnis, 29, the Floridian who played 104 games for Bowdoin College from 2011-15 with 41 goals and 73 assists in 104 games. McGinnis played for Huntsville Havoc in the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2015-16, piling up 36 points in his 56 games.
Another first-year Switchback is 27-year-old Jake Charles. The 6-2, 185-pound native Canadian who came out of British Columbia Hockey League and played 71 games for Middlebury from 2012-16, with 23 goals and 50 points.
The Switchbacks roster:
Goalies: Mike Peters (2011-15 Middlebury) and Nick Bondurant, 28, Macedon, N.Y. (2010-14 Middlebury).
Defensemen: Max Greenwald, 25, Maryland (2012-16 Middlebury); Terry Gougon; Paul Falvey, 28, Mass. (2013-16 Middlebury); Thomas Freyre, 29, Ct. (2010-14 Middlebury); and Zach Haggerty, 26, Stowe, Vt. (2012-16 Middlebury).
Forwards: Martin Drolet, 32, Quebec, Canada (2008-12 Middlebury); George Ordway; Trevor Pollock (2009-13 Middlebury); Brendan McGovern (2012-16 Middlebury); Ben Wiggins, 28, (2010-14 Middlebury); Charles Nerbak, 29, New Jersey (2008-12 Middlebury); Chris Dimaio, New Jersey (2011-14 Muhlenberg College); Jake Charles, 27, Vancouver, B.C., Canada (Middlebury 2012-16, 50 points in 71 games); Dave Loughborough; and John McGinnis, 29, Cocoa, Fla. (Bowdoin College 2011-15).
