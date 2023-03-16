Nick Curry.jpg (copy)

Sun Valley Suns leading scorer Nick Curry celebrates a goal earlier in the season against Wilmington at the Campion Ice House. The Suns wind up a successful season when the Boston Moon Mountain Moons arrive for two St. Patrick’s Day weekend games Friday and Saturday, March 17-18.

Everybody’s talking about the relentless wet weather and the atmospheric rivers, but nobody’s saying much about the sun and the moon.

In hockey terms, the Sun Valley Suns Senior A men‘s hockey team (19-3) hopes to rectify that during their final games of the 2022-23 campaign this weekend in Hailey.

The Suns wind up a successful season on the ice when the Moon Mountain Moons hailing from the North Shore of Massachusetts arrive for two St. Patrick’s Day weekend games Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 at Campion Ice House.

