Sun Valley Suns hockey players are gearing up for their second weekend of competition. The Suns will host a first-time visitor, the Boston Moon, for a two-game “Eclipse Bowl” series Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11 at the Campion Ice House. Opening faceoffs are 7 p.m. each night. The weekend benefit is Sawtooth Pony Club.
The 15-player Moon roster features two Boston University alums, two players each from Assumption College in Massachusetts and Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, along with skaters from Tufts University, Wentworth and UMass-Lowell.
Boston’s 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound center Tommy Mahoney, 26, played 102 games with 31 goals for Assumption from 2014-18, including 13 goals during his 15-10-2 senior season in 2018. Mahoney moved on to compete in the Federal Hockey League two years ago.
Forward Ryan Santana, 33, from California played 122 games for NCAA Division I Boston University from 2009-13 and spent two minor league seasons in South Carolina and Pennsylvania from 2013-15.
Moon defensemen on the roster are Dan Furlong (Lowell), Jake Flynn (Wentworth), Jake Moscatel (Boston University, 2012-14) and Ryan Coffey. Boston forwards include Chad Filteau and Kyle Verbeek (Sacred Heart), Jake Moore and Mike Sorenti (Assumption)
Boston Moon’s goalie tandem features a familiar face at the Hailey rink. He is 2011-15 Middlebury College goalie Michael Peters, the Maryland native who has visited with the Vermont Switchbacks in recent years. Peters also played goal for the Suns in 2016, boasting a 10-2 record.
The other Moon goalie is former Vail Yeti backstop Brian Quinn.
Sun Valley will use the Moon visit to gear up for the Dec. 17-18 arrival of Black Diamond Hockey League arch-rival Jackson Hole Moose for two pre-holiday games at Campion Ice House.
Jackson Hole (6-0, outscoring foes 57-12) won at Vail 6-5 and 8-4 last weekend, while Sun Valley (1-1) was kicking off its home campaign with a 4-3 overtime loss and a 10-2 victory over Bozeman (Mont.) Stingers.
Led by top scorers Drew Akins (11 goals, 17 assists for 28 points) and A.J. Sanders (10-16), the Moose pounded Bozeman Stingers 6-1 and 13-0 Nov. 12-13 in Wyoming.
Presale tickets are available today, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PK’s Ski and Sports in Ketchum. There will be a limit of 500 spectators admitted each night, with a mandatory mask mandate enforced, except when eating and drinking. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In