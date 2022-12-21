22-12-07-sv-suns-sunday-championship-roland (1 of 8).jpg (copy)

Sun Valley Youth Hockey standout goalie Clayton Elsbree will have a shot at the Senior Suns during Friday’s annual Futures exhibition.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Hailey’s Campion Ice House will be a festive place Friday, Dec. 23 for the annual holiday exhibition game featuring members of the Sun Valley Suns Senior men’s hockey team and younger players, including many from Sun Valley Youth Hockey.

Puck drop for the Suns-Future Suns meeting is Friday at 7:15 p.m. The night’s benefit is the William Hunter Scholarship Fund of Sun Valley Youth Hockey. Tickets will be sold, doors opening at 6:45 p.m.

Here are the preliminary rosters, with Suns players mixed with younger skaters on each team for the game:

