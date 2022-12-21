Hailey’s Campion Ice House will be a festive place Friday, Dec. 23 for the annual holiday exhibition game featuring members of the Sun Valley Suns Senior men’s hockey team and younger players, including many from Sun Valley Youth Hockey.
Puck drop for the Suns-Future Suns meeting is Friday at 7:15 p.m. The night’s benefit is the William Hunter Scholarship Fund of Sun Valley Youth Hockey. Tickets will be sold, doors opening at 6:45 p.m.
Here are the preliminary rosters, with Suns players mixed with younger skaters on each team for the game:
Team No. 1, captain Spencer Brendel: Tommy Nisson, John Tumolo, Rabbit Buxton, Brock Burrell, Zach Benson, Paxton Bunting, Colby Speth, Barrett Ott, Slater Whitehead, Jessie Burks, D.J. Robinson, Nick Curry, Steve Inman, Parker Weekes, Jack Stevens, Tripp Hutchinson, Justin Taylor and Clayton Elsbree.
Team No. 2, captain Niels McMahon: Brett Henderson, Billy Burks, Jake Nikolaisons, Max Jenson, Finn Naghsh, Zeke Agnew, Alex Daves, Teagan McAvoy, Annie Burks, Doug Yeates, Max Tardy, Ben Barton, Dylan Shamburger, Taylor Rothgeb, Kyle Caddo, James Moskos and Mike Curry. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In