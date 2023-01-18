Sun Valley Suns hockey players kept pulling on the same rope and supporting each other fearlessly during last weekend’s 4-1 and 4-2 sweep of the visiting Wilmington (Del.) Wheels before a total 1,083 fans at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
The Suns improved their record to 10-0 in their first action of 2023.
Leading scorer Nick Curry scored the first two goals of Friday’s 4-1 win, including the first Suns shorthanded goal of the season. His starting forward line with Spencer Brendel and center Parker Weekes tallied eight of the 20 Suns weekend points.
Depth is vital for the Suns, and it was the fourth forward line that stretched the lead to 3-1 in the third.
Hits by linemates Trevor Thomas and Niels McMahon propelled the action up the ice and out of the Suns defensive zone, and Thomas made a crafty pass to wing Steve McCall for the insurance tally. Justin Taylor scored an empty-netter for the finale.
“It was our best game of the season—a good hockey game against a really good team,” said Suns coach Ryan Enrico after Friday’s 4-1 win. “We played disciplined team defense with all four lines and all six defensemen out there, rolling.”
Saturday night, Taylor Rothgeb and Chad O’Brien staked the Suns to a 2-1 lead after one period, and Weekes made it 3-1 in the second. A Wheels power-play goal brought the visitors within striking distance at 3-2, but Curry made it 4-2 early in the third—finishing a fine Brendel feed.
Goalie Matt Cooper (10-0, 2.00 goals-against, stopping 351 of 371 shots to date) was outstanding again between the pipes, blocking 84 of 87 Wheels weekend shots. His record over two seasons is 17-1. Enrico said, “Coop made all the saves.”
Sixth-year goalie Cooper now boasts a 45-15-5 record in 63 Suns games—climbing on the all-time Suns goalie list behind Dan Nee (150 wins), Ryan Thomson (110), Tony Benson (90) and Charlie Holt (57).
