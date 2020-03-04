Express Staff Writer
It’s not often that the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team finishes its road season with an unblemished 6-0 record—which is a big reason the Suns (19-1) are entering the campaign homestretch with only one loss all winter.
Suns coach John Burke is bullish on his players who have traveled to three states and have beaten Vail Yeti, Bozeman Stingers and Park City Pioneers by a combined score of 34-16.
“I’m pleased to go on the road with these guys who make all the trips while some of our stars stay at home. They play a tough, physical series like Park City gave us last weekend and still bring us back four points,” said Burke.
Veteran wing Matt Puntureri bounced back from a lengthy layoff due to a concussion and scored a three-goal hat trick in Friday’s 8-2 Suns win at Park City.
Center Justin Taylor added two goals in his return, and Dylan Shamburger had four assists on Taylor’s potent line.
Burke said, “We had a lot of opportunities in Friday’s game and scored on a lot of them.” The Suns outshot the Pioneers 31-25 after getting off the bus.
The Suns, 8-1 and 7-1 home winners over Park City Dec. 13-14, never trailed in Utah. They had a battle on their hands in Saturday’s 3-2 win. Burke said, “Park City played well, hard and physical, but Matt Cooper bailed us out.”
Goalie Cooper (31 saves) allowed only a Pioneers power play goal that tied the game 2-2 in the third period when the fired-up Park City squad outshot the Suns 14-11. And the Suns got a clutch dose of offense from their newest skater.
Former Wenatchee Wild and Merrimack College forward August Kuzara, 22, from Eagle scored twice for the Suns including a brilliant penalty shot goal for a 2-1 lead.
Burke said the Suns players likened Kuzara’s creative goal to Peter Forsberg’s backhander pushed one-handed under the goalie’s glove that gave Sweden its first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal 3-2 over Canada in a OT shootout at Lillehammer, Norway back in Feb. 1994.
“It was a Peter Forsberg move, pulling the goalie to the left side,” said Burke about Sun Valley’s first penalty shot goal since Jesse Felten scored against New York St. Nicks on Valentine’s Day 2015.
For all of Kuzara’s skill in pulling off the successful penalty shot, the Suns needed what Burke called “a greasy goal” by defenseman DJ Robinson to finally dispatch the Pioneers 3-2 Saturday.
After former Amherst College defenseman Trevor Calamel, 37, of Lockport, N.Y. equalized 2-2 for Park City with his third goal of the weekend midway through the third period, it took the Suns only 18 seconds to come up with the winning reply.
Burke said, “DJ went to the net, knocked the puck down with his stick and roofed it tight. With his goal we came right back, and shut them down for the rest of the game.”
In the closely-played clash, Burke depended upon the defensive experience of Robinson and Mike “Taco” Curry. “Both were fantastic. Taco must have played 40 minutes and DJ 35 minutes,” the coach said.
Also providing reliable 200-foot effort for the Suns was former University of Notre Dame skater Justin White, 34, from Traverse City, Mich.
White, who played for the Suns during their 5-2 and 8-4 sweep at Vail Jan. 3-4, had a goal and two assists and centered Kuzara and Nick Curry.
The Suns out-pointed Park City 31-10 on the scoresheet led by Puntureri, Taylor and Shamburger. Kuzara had three weekend goals, and Mike Curry (27 assists) added three more assists. Nick Curry (15 goals, 30 assists) extended his team scoring lead to 45 points.
Check today’s Express web site for Suns-Pioneers game summaries and Suns statistics.
Switchbacks this weekend, Moose coming March 13-14
Judging by recent history, local hockey fans can expect a pair of close hockey games when the Vermont Switchbacks with its Middlebury College alums return to Campion Ice House this weekend.
It’s the fourth Sun Valley visit in four years for Vermont with its roster full of recent collegiate players organized by former Suns forward George Ordway of Middlebury.
The host Suns maintain a 4-2 series advantage including last year’s split, with Sun Valley winning 6-2 Friday and Vermont salvaging the Campion weekend with a 7-4 victory Saturday night.
But three of the six games have gone into overtime, Vermont winning 4-3 three years ago and the Suns taking the next two OT clashes in 2018, 6-5 in the extra period and 9-7 in a thrilling OT shootout.
Sun Valley will wind up its memorable 2019-20 campaign with the visit of the Jackson Hole Moose (18-6) for possession of the Joe Casey/Caleb Baukol Cup March 13-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In