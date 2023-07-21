James White, who goes by Jim, turned 91 about six months ago. For more than 85 of those years, he has been fencing. In fact, he remembers where and when he fell in love with the sport.
“I was four years old, and I picked up a stick and chased every neighborhood kid around trying to fence because I had seen a movie with Errol Flynn sword fighting,” he said.
Flynn—an actor who’s most recent credit is 1959’s “Cuban Story”—played the swashbuckling Robin Hood in the mid-1930s when White was young.
His passion didn’t get the chance to flourish under any sort of professional guidance until a couple of years later when he unintentionally snuck into a camp for children of some of Los Angeles’ wealthiest families. White explained that in the summer after he left sixth grade, he was starved for fun because he no longer qualified for an elementary school discount deal at the YMCA, which allowed free admittance to students who raked leaves at their school in the fall.
“An annual pass was $12 back then. That was a lot of money in the ‘40s,” he said.
One day, while riding his bike, he saw a line of children outside a local theater. He parked his bike, got in line and ended up being ushered into the young actors’ camp at the legendary Pasadena Playhouse. To his surprise and delight, a large portion of the camp was training in theatrical sword fighting. A European fencing master had been brought in for demonstrations.
“He called on me as a student to fence against me, and I did a couple of moves and so he used me for demonstrations for the rest of the summer,” he said. “For three or four weeks I was involved in theatrics,” he said, reminiscing.
Then, one day, a large man with what White said was clearly a Hungarian accent walked up to him and asked if he had paid the entrance fee to the camp, because he couldn’t match him to any name on the camp roster. White asked how much the fee was.
“He told me it was $312,” he said. “That was enough to buy a car in those days. I told him I would be willing to rake leaves, and he said, ‘I am singularly unimpressed.’”
The large man tossed White out onto the curb, and his acting career ended right there. The only positive part of the dismissal is that it was so quick that he was booted while still wearing his fencing mask and gloves and holding his sword. All that was left to acquire was a jacket. He remembers the experience fondly.
“All these Hollywood kids—staying in a hotel for the dorms, they had drama coaches and speech coaches and theatrical fencing coaches and everything else. It was some program,” he said.
White has entered the final stage of his career as a fencer, serving as a teacher at the Wood River YMCA in Ketchum. Often, his students don’t realize how much sword-fighting experience their weathered, white-haired instructor has. He first became a coach at the University of Iowa after studying as an undergraduate at nearby Graceland College. That was in the 1950s.
While coaching at Iowa, one of his students became a national champion at the unorthodox height of 5 feet, 9 inches. Now, he said, fencers in the épée discipline are typically taller.
Aside from the increased height and weight in the average body over the last five or so decades, not much has changed in fencing in the time that White has come to master it. He has had most of his equipment for years; his jacket has held steadfast since the 1980s. His blades are covered in knicks and scrapes from thousands of lunges and guards.
A defining moment in his career as a fencer came during the NCAA championships in his senior year of college at Graceland. He applied to the national championship meet in Columbus, Ohio, and was accepted. He was in second place out of 45 competitors at the end of the third day of competition. He had a couple of bouts left and was gunning for the title when a familiar situation unfolded.
“A man with a Hungarian accent—again—came up to me and told me that my school was not an NCAA member but an NAIA member, and that I was actually ineligible to compete,” he said. “I didn’t cry, but I had tears in my body.”
Graceland is considered a junior college for athletic purposes, so its students are not in the same competition category as those of four-year universities. However, the experience proved fruitful. His performance was impressive enough that he was offered a couple jobs: assistant coach at Notre Dame, or head coach at Iowa. He chose Iowa, and entered a master’s program in medicine.
Following two years of coaching at Iowa, he headed west to California where he remained until about five years ago. He was a professor at the University of California, San Diego for 33 years, teaching kinesiology, physiology of exercise and human anatomy. He retired in the mid-1990s. In 2018, he came to Ketchum for the Fourth of July and fell in love with the town.
“I got here with one bag of clothes and that was it. I got here on Wednesday and bought a condo on Friday and moved in Monday, and haven’t really left town much since,” he said.
White thinks that this area is primed for a powerful youth fencing program, with the Wood River Valley’s focus on health and fitness and the high percentage of successful professional athletes relative to population, as well as there being a number of well-to-do families that can afford the expensive nature of high-level youth sports. Fencing requires a lot of travel, as events are much more sparse than those of more popular team sports. Every town has a baseball diamond, but few have fencing facilities. White wants to make Ketchum a breeding ground for youth fencing.
“Fencing is an oddball sport, and it’s not really well recruited, so it’s pretty easy for a good athlete who gets into fencing at a young age to be a candidate for fabulous scholarships to good schools—for men and women,” he said.
White said he is confident that the right student could become a nationally ranked fencer and compete for an Olympic spot under his tutelage.
“A young boy or girl could end up with a full ride to Harvard or NYU or UCLA,” he said.
He said there are a few young fencers from Pocatello who received scholarships to his former workplace, UCSD, in the last few years.
White first fell in love with the Wood River Valley in 1980 while presenting in a medical—not fencing—capacity. He worked at a program called the Sun Valley Health Institute, where he helped create what he called a “human performance laboratory.”
“We did stress testing and health testing—things like body composition and blood samples—on athletes, executives, businessmen, administrators, firemen, police officers and more from 1979-1983 at the old hospital,” he said. “There’s still some people around town who might remember that program.”
White said one of the most important takeaways is that Wood River Valley residents have low vitamin-D levels because of the low levels of sunlight here in the winter. His recommendation to locals—especially professionals who spend the majority of their days inside—is to get more sun than they think they need.
He said that knowledge has progressed so much in both his fields of interest—fencing and sports medicine—since he started his coaching career. While serving as an assistant college football coach at both Iowa and UC-Riverside years ago, he deprived his players of water to toughen them up.
“Afterwards, they were just gobbling water because they were so dehydrated and their core temperatures were dangerously high. Back in those days, we didn’t know. We were stupid,” he said.
Even with the newer crops of talented, uber-athletic fencers, there is a lot left to learn, White said.
“If (I am coaching) an overly-competitive person, I have to teach them to constrain their energy because they are so anxious to succeed that they forget their technique. Timing and strategy are so important,” he said.
No amount of technique, though, can overcome drastic physical advantages, White said. He compared the traditional training techniques popular in Europe to the newer ideas in practice in Asia.
“In China, Japan and Korea, they do a lot of speed training, while a lot of European coaches think their coaching can override the neurological advantage of speed,” he said. “They’re still not educated in the importance of anaerobics. The countries that are up and coming in fencing are.”
He said that for any athlete, the key is to practice frequently at game speed—without that, one can’t feel comfortable at full speed. He used a baseball player as an example.
“If you want to get good at stealing a base, I would recommend doing 20 to 25 reps a day of full speed sprints and slides, with a minute or two minute rest between intervals,” he said. “A lot of coaches would tell you that’s too much, but I think it’s right. Just make sure you wear sliding shorts under your pants.”
While conducting research at UCSD, White also found a few other interesting tidbits that he claims have contributed to his superb health in old age. First, he said, people should get an hour or so of vigorous exercise every single day, “not two or three times a week, but every day.” He also said that, in order to stave off dementia, learning something new every day is key. This inspired him to take up his second favorite pastime: ballroom dancing.
“It’s social, but it’s also difficult because the male leads. He has to interpret the rhythm of the music, and he has to incorporate that rhythm into his body movement, and then he has to transfer that to what his partner will do,” he said. “It develops the prefrontal cortex, the limbic part of the brain, the temporal lobe. The dancer is being challenged in different parts of the brain.”
He paused, laughed, and said, “People think that it’s wimpy but it’s a really good activity for the brain, particularly for men who are lousy at dancing.”
Between dancing and sword fighting, White’s warmer months are booked. In the winter, he does what most residents do: skis as much as he can. This year, that was 119 days. Last year, he didn’t miss a day.
His passion, though, will always be fencing. It’s what wowed and baffled him as a child, and what continues to challenge him as a budding centenarian. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In