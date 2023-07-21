YMCA fencing 2

James White

James White, who goes by Jim, turned 91 about six months ago. For more than 85 of those years, he has been fencing. In fact, he remembers where and when he fell in love with the sport.

“I was four years old, and I picked up a stick and chased every neighborhood kid around trying to fence because I had seen a movie with Errol Flynn sword fighting,” he said.

Flynn—an actor who’s most recent credit is 1959’s “Cuban Story”—played the swashbuckling Robin Hood in the mid-1930s when White was young.

James White teaches a fencing class on July 17.

