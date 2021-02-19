The Sun Valley Youth Hockey U19 girls’ squad had strong showings in January.
In two friendly games at Idaho Falls between Jan. 8-9, the U19 Suns beat the Lady Eagles, 4-1, and then tied, 3-3, in a comeback game.
The Suns then played in a tournament in Salmon Jan. 29-31, in which SVYH took second place.
In a pool play tournament, SVYH once again played Idaho Falls and took a win on a shoot-out, 3-2.
Going into the third period, the Suns and Idaho Falls were tied at 1-1. The Suns went up 2-1 in the third period, but then Idaho Falls tied the game 2-2, which sent the game into overtime.
During the sudden death extra period, both teams played three-on-three for five minutes, which ended with no score.
Then both teams went to a three-shooter shootout. After that didn’t produce a winner, both teams went for a one-for-one sudden death shootout.
After Idaho Falls’ fourth shooter didn’t score, Daisy Buxton scored the winning goal for the Suns.
After the thrilling victory, Idaho Falls evened the score by beating the Suns in the following game, 1-0, giving the Suns a second-place finish over the weekend.
