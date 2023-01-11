SV SUNS-logo.jpg

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey mini mite squad (5- and 6-year-olds) made the trip to Teton Valley this past weekend to play four games in Victor, Idaho, against the Idaho Falls Eagles, Jackson Hole Moose (twice) and Teton Cutthroats. Success was had in every match. Making the trip was Grey Alexander, Harry Brown, Beau Conover, Dylan and Ronan Currie, Liam Gilligan, Eleanor and Ry Hopeman, Wyatt Lisk, River McNulty, Henry Parks, Charlie Santos, Marcus Smey and Locke Vanbragt. Next up the team travels to Salmon for more games Jan 13-15.

Load comments