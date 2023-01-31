Sun Valley Youth Hockey 14U Bantams celebrated a tournament championship Sunday capping off three days of action in their only home tourney of the 2022-23 season at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
Outscoring opponents 22-12, the Sun Valley Bantams went 3-0-1 in the A Division round robin that finished with Sun Valley’s 6-2 victory over McCall Mountaineers. The host Suns out-shot McCall 40-19 and got three goals from Sutter Ellison in the final triumph.
Sun Valley opened with a 5-3 win over McCall Friday afternoon and battled to a 5-5 tie with Utah Grizz later Friday—after the Suns trailed 5-1 in the first period. Will Lamoureux scored twice in the win and goalie Naomi Gorringe (18 saves game, 90 tournament) excelled in the net.
The Suns coached by Baba Street with help from Jamie Ellison and Frank Salvoni avenged the hard-fought 5-5 tie with a 6-2 triumph over Utah Grizz on Saturday. Grason Martin had the three-goal hat trick.
Sun Valley, to earn the championship, needed a win or a tie with McCall in Sunday’s final game of the three-day, seven-team, 14-day tournament. The Suns built a 3-0 first-period lead and breezed to the win. Jack McKenna had three assists, while Conner Prew, Will Lamoureux and Mason Bucknall added goals.
The SVYH Bantams tournament scoring totals were: Sutter Ellison 5 goals/1 assist; Will Lamoureux 3/3; Seth London 3/3; Grason Martin 3/2; Jack McKenna 1/4; Boden Price 1/3; Mason Bucknall 2/1; William Swink 0/3; Jacob Choma 0/3; Jacub Korzen 3/0; Conner Prew 1/1; Cooper Salvoni 0/1; Taj Redman 0/1; and Justus Rosser 0/1.
No. 1-seeded Jackson Hole (4-0-0, 24-7 goals against) won the four-team B Division tournament Sunday 4-2 over Ogden (Utah). The SVYH squad in the B Division took fourth place with a 1-2-1 record, including a 2-1 victory over Billings (Montana).
