Sun Valley Youth Hockey 14U Bantams celebrated a tournament championship Sunday capping off three days of action in their only home tourney of the 2022-23 season at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.

Outscoring opponents 22-12, the Sun Valley Bantams went 3-0-1 in the A Division round robin that finished with Sun Valley’s 6-2 victory over McCall Mountaineers. The host Suns out-shot McCall 40-19 and got three goals from Sutter Ellison in the final triumph.

Sun Valley opened with a 5-3 win over McCall Friday afternoon and battled to a 5-5 tie with Utah Grizz later Friday—after the Suns trailed 5-1 in the first period. Will Lamoureux scored twice in the win and goalie Naomi Gorringe (18 saves game, 90 tournament) excelled in the net.

