The SVYH Pee Wees (12U) took home the first-place trophy after an impressive run in the annual Idaho Falls House Tournament. The Suns went 5-0-1 in the 10-team tourney, including playing their best game of the weekend in the championship, where they trounced No. 1 seed Cache Valley 8-2. Hunter McCabe led the team in scoring with 11 goals. Sam McKenna scored seven times while Jaxon McGrew and Peyton Cooley had three goals each. Dyson Nelson scored twice, and both Shane Engels and Barrett Gorringe put the biscuit in the basket. Drex Knight and Brayden Edgerton had assists while Briggs Stevenson, Elsie Bullock, Miles Dean and Huxley Swanger all helped lead the team to victory. Everett Gorringe was excellent in net, allowing just 1.80 goals per game. The team was coached by Mike McKenna and Esmond McCabe.
Sun Valley Youth Hockey 12U Tops Ten-Team Tourney
Express Staff
