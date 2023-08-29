Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The 2021 Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame inductees, from left: Lisa-Marie Allen, presenter Shayna Mollenberg, presenter John “Cub” Burke, Inductee Lane Monroe, presenter Michel Rudigoz and members of the K2 Demonstration Team that was inducted (Pat Bauman, Charlie McWilliams and Jim Stelling).

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame honors the significant contributions of legendary local athletes and visionaries. The honorees have achieved in their sport or industry and have also given back to the Wood River Valley community.

The Community Library, which sponsors the honoring organization, is seeking nominations for this year’s class. The nominating period is open until Aug. 31.

The sports categories are: Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ice Hockey, Figure Skating, Snowboarding, and Freestyle Skiing. People can see the inductee plaques at the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History’s Museum in Forest Service Park.

