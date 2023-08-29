The Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame honors the significant contributions of legendary local athletes and visionaries. The honorees have achieved in their sport or industry and have also given back to the Wood River Valley community.
The Community Library, which sponsors the honoring organization, is seeking nominations for this year’s class. The nominating period is open until Aug. 31.
The sports categories are: Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ice Hockey, Figure Skating, Snowboarding, and Freestyle Skiing. People can see the inductee plaques at the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History’s Museum in Forest Service Park.
Past inductees include Muffy Davis, who earned several Paralympic medals in skiing and cycling; Jim Savaria who was one of the co-founders of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; John Weekes, Sun Valley Suns ice hockey architect, coach-manager, and player; Lisa Marie Allen, an Olympic figure skater, choreographer and coach; and W. Averell Harriman, who created the Sun Valley Resort in 1936. He was responsible for the world’s first chair lift, which was installed on Proctor Mountain, just east of Dollar Mountain in Sun Vallley. Sun Valley ski racing earned its world-class reputation with a 1937 cup race named after him: the Harriman Cup.
