2010 Alpine

Chuck Ferries, Bill Janss, Christin Cooper, Bobby Burns, Nelson Bennett

2010 Nordic

Rob Kiesel, Kevin Swigert, Leif Odmark, Phil Puchner

2011

Ntala Skinner, Annie and Bill Vanderbilt, Dick Durrance, Jenny Busdon, Charley French, Warren Miller, Pete Patterson, Jannette Burr Johnson, Michel Rudigoz, Hans Muehlegger

2012 Alpine

Jack Reddish, Bob Smith, Picabo Street

2012 Nordic

Rick Kapala, Muffy Ritz, Bob Rosso

2013 Alpine

Earl and Carol Holding, Jimmy Griffith, Don and Gretchen Fraser, Maria Maricich

2013 Nordic

Bob Disbrow and Kim Kawaguchi, Jon Engen, Alison Owen, the Teresa Heinz family

2014

Jack Simpson, Sigi Engl, Muffy Davis

2019

Jim Savaria, Graham Anderson, Doran Key, Sonya Dun-field, W. Averell Harriman, Dick Dorworth, Bob Jonas, Herman Maricich

NOTE: Starting with the Class of 2019, The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History has taken over and renamed the former Sun Valley Ski Hall of Fame produced since its origin in 2010 by Ketchum Sun Valley Ski and Heritage Society.

