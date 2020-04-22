2010 Alpine
Chuck Ferries, Bill Janss, Christin Cooper, Bobby Burns, Nelson Bennett
2010 Nordic
Rob Kiesel, Kevin Swigert, Leif Odmark, Phil Puchner
2011
Ntala Skinner, Annie and Bill Vanderbilt, Dick Durrance, Jenny Busdon, Charley French, Warren Miller, Pete Patterson, Jannette Burr Johnson, Michel Rudigoz, Hans Muehlegger
2012 Alpine
Jack Reddish, Bob Smith, Picabo Street
2012 Nordic
Rick Kapala, Muffy Ritz, Bob Rosso
2013 Alpine
Earl and Carol Holding, Jimmy Griffith, Don and Gretchen Fraser, Maria Maricich
2013 Nordic
Bob Disbrow and Kim Kawaguchi, Jon Engen, Alison Owen, the Teresa Heinz family
2014
Jack Simpson, Sigi Engl, Muffy Davis
2019
Jim Savaria, Graham Anderson, Doran Key, Sonya Dun-field, W. Averell Harriman, Dick Dorworth, Bob Jonas, Herman Maricich
NOTE: Starting with the Class of 2019, The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History has taken over and renamed the former Sun Valley Ski Hall of Fame produced since its origin in 2010 by Ketchum Sun Valley Ski and Heritage Society.
