In their first year under head coach Natalie Heurkins, the Sun Valley Community School volleyball team found itself in unfamiliar territory last fall: an Idaho High School Activities Association 1A state tournament berth.
Now in her second year at the helm, Heurkins will try and get her girls to repeat that success— even though the team wasn’t able to actually compete at state in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions that threw the team into quarantine.
Heurkins (7-3 as head coach) led the Lady Cutthroats to the IHSAA state tournament for only the third time in program history, which dates back to 1984. Before 2020, the last time SVCS went to state was 2001, when interim coach Mike McCann—subbing in for Nancy Fenn—led the Lady Cutthroats to the only Northside Conference title and placed seventh in the 16-team state tournament.
“The fact that we made it as far as we did was huge,” Heurkins said. “That created a lot of excitement, and it caused us to want to be more successful. I think we can definitely take first in our conference and take top three at state.”
Heurkins’ first year success was a great way to start the coaching process, and she wants to continue that off the court by developing strong bonds between her and her girls. She believes connecting with her players is a big way to create team dynamics and a culture of winning.
“When we all work together as a team no matter what we do outside of the gym, then we can win,” Heurkins said.
To keep the team cohesiveness strong over the summer, the players held team breakfasts and dinners, team workouts and volleyball games on sand courts all while Heurkins held open gym nights at the SVCS campus.
Even though SVCS lost crucial senior leadership (Noelle LaFleur and Lola Street), the program is returning five seniors with Allie Wilson being the remaining player that had postseason accolades. She was named as a Second-Team All-Sawtooth Conference player at the outside hitter and defensive specialist positions in 2020.
SVCS will also have a strong junior class this year. Outside hitter and middle hitter Maeve Bailey will be a key component in the middle, while Etienne Blumberg will be the “quarterback” of the team.
With the 2020 season seeing constant cancelations and rescheduling, SVCS finished the regular season with a 3-1 record and a No. 2 seed in the 1A Sawtooth Conference Tournament. While SVCS lost to Hansen in the first round, the Lady Cutthroats then went on an unlikely run by beating Richfield, Dietrich and cross-county rivals Carey all in the same day. Sun Valley then beat Carey, 3-1, to punch its ticket to state.
“I’m excited to play [Carey],” Heurkins said. “I also see that Castleford has a good team of juniors and seniors. I think that’s a team that will be tough. But overall, I think we’re ready for games.”
On that note, Heurkins still wants her team to have fun while learning to work hard work and build friendships that last outside of high school.
The team rosters are below.
WOOD RIVER HIGH
Varsity
Head coach—Natalie Heurkins (2nd year, 7-3 record).
Assistant coach—Nicole Kessler.
Seniors (5)—Emma Desserault, Paola Alvarado, Allie Wilson, Bella Maurtua, Olivia Nimmo.
Juniors (2)—Etienne Blumberg, Maeve Bailey.
Sophomores (2)—Sadie Palaniuk, Gemma Albro.
Freshman (3)—Hanna Bailey, Kiki Pate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In