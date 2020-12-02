The Sun Valley U-12 and U-14 girls hockey squads held an intrasquad tournament on Nov. 14-15 at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
All three teams (Coyne, Knight, Lamoureux) went 1-1 over the weekend.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this was the first competition these players have had all season.
In Game 1, Coyne beat Lamoureux, 1-0, on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Makinzie Nelson had the only goal of the game for Coyne. Coyne’s goalie Isabelle Andrews had several clutch saves in the final minutes to preserve the win.
In Game 2, Lamoureux beat Knight 3-1. The game was closer than the score indicates. Lamoureux goalie Naomi Gorringe and Knight goalie Hadley Elsbree made some huge saves in the game.
Ava Agnew had two unassisted goals and Ellie Sandoz had one for Lamoureux.
Andrews netted the lone goal for Knight.
For Game 3, it was Knight that came back from its heartbreaking loss to beat Coyne, 5-0, on Sunday morning.
Jordin Jenner opened the scoring with her first goal of the season. Also picking up points were Julia Sinnamon (2 goals, 1 assist), Torin Vandenburg (1 goal, 1 assist), Mattie Embree (1 goal) and Reese Kelley (1 assist).
Ava Lavigne was kept busy with 25 saves in goal for Coyne.
“We couldn’t have done this without the stringent COVID mitigation measures that have been rigorously maintained at Hailey Ice throughout the pandemic,” Sun Valley U-12/U-14 girls coach Jeff Lamoureux said. “The girls and their families appreciate the huge effort that the board of directors, the rink management and operations staff are making.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In