Sun Valley Suns, Vermont Switchbacks split 5-4 overtime decisions

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
SWITCHBACKS 5, SUNS 4 (OT)
Vermont Switchbacks 0.................... 1................ 3.................... 1 5
Sun Valley Suns 1.................... 1................ 2.................... 0 4
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Stephen Inman 3 (Nick Curry, Max Tardy), 15:06.
SECOND PERIOD—(2) SV, Mike Curry 4 (Tardy), 10:25. (3) Vermont, Travis Stephens (Mike Kelly), 17:59, power play goal.
THIRD PERIOD—(4) Vermont, Brendan McGovern (Paul Falvey), 5:05. (5) Vermont, Greg Conrad (Kelly), 5:10. (6) SV, Chad O’Brien 6 (Tardy, Nick Curry), 14:36. (7) SV, Dylan Shamburger 7 (Justin Taylor, Parker Weekes), 16:06. (8) Vermont, Evan Neugold (Falvey, Marco Ferraro), 19:41.
OVERTIME (4-on-4, 5 minutes)—(9) Vermont, Neugold (unassisted), 4:36, game-winning goal,
SHOTS ON GOAL—Vermont 17-12-9-5 for 43; Sun Valley 12-13-12-4 for 41.
GOALIES—Vermont, Bobby Bowden (64 minutes, 4 goals, 37 saves); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (65 minutes, 5 goals, 38 saves, 13-2 record).
OFFICIALS—Matt Stone and Jeff Waetje (referees); Eric Wingard and John Stevens (linesmen).
SPECTATOR COUNT—431.
NOTES—Goalies Bobby Bowden and Matt Cooper, teammates last year for the Suns, were spectacular as the intensity picked up along with scoring chances in the third period and overtime. The Suns were playing shorthanded, holding a 4-3 lead with less than two minutes remaining, when penalty killer Justin Taylor stole the puck from a Vermont defenseman and went in alone on Bowden, who made a stunning glove save to prevent the shorthanded Suns goal. The Switchbacks pulled Bowden twice in favor of an extra attacker during the final 1:12, the second time successfully when Evan Neugold slipped behind the Suns defense and scored the equalizer with 18.7 seconds left. Early in overtime, Cooper robbed Vermont’s Mike Kelly’s end-to-end rush, then Bowden took away potential game-winning chances by Taylor and Dylan Shamburger in the final minute of OT. Finally, with just 24 seconds remaining before a shootout, Neugold barreled in alone to end it…….Neugold scored 25 goals in 98 games for Middlebury from 2012-16 and then played for six ECHL minor league teams from 2017-22, most notably the Newfoundland Growlers…….Suns’ forward lines were Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, Parker Weekes-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Niels McMahon-Derek Grimes-Steve McCall and Chad O’Brien-Marty Flichel-Kyle Mitsunaga. Defensemen were Stephen Inman-Doug Yeates, Sean O’Grady-Mike Curry and Ben Barton-Eric Demment…….Valuable Suns swingman D.J. Robinson, nursing his injured shoulder, was rooting for his team as a spectator…….Switchback forward lines were Chad Haggerty-Evan Neugold-Brendan McGovern, Greg Conrad-Travis Stephens-Mike Kelly, Zach Haggerty-Paul Falvey-Terrance Goguen. Defensemen were Andrew Neary, Max Greenwald, Spencer Cage, Zach Weier, Marco Ferraro and Brett Dineen. Only five Switchbacks returned from the roster that last visited in 2020, so there were 12 newcomers for the Middlebury College alumni with their average age of 28.2……….
SATURDAY, FEB. 18, 2023
SUNS 5, SWITCHBACKS 4 (OT)
Vermont Switchbacks 1.................... 2................ 1.................... 0 4
Sun Valley Suns 1.................... 1................ 2.................... 1 5
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Dylan Shamburger 8 (Mike Curry, Justin Taylor), 12:00. (2) Vermont, Zach Haggerty (unassisted), 17:45.
SECOND PERIOD—(3) SV, Max Tardy 8 (Nick Curry, Sean O’Grady), 0:38. (4) Vermont, Travis Stephens (Mike Kelly), 3:15. (5) Vermont, Spencer Cage (Evan Neugold), 4:06.
THIRD PERIOD—(6) SV, Tardy 9 (Mike Curry, Nick Curry), 0:25. (7) Vermont, Brendan McGovern (Chad Haggerty, Cage), 0:51. (8) SV, Mike Curry 5 (Spencer Brendel, Nick Curry), 10:33, power play goal.
OVERTIME (4-on-4, 5 minutes)—(9) SV, Mike Curry 6 (Tardy, Nick Curry), 0:35, game-winning goal,
SHOTS ON GOAL—Vermont 16-15-9-0 for 40; Sun Valley 13-12-14-1 for 40.
GOALIES—Vermont, Ben McLean (61 minutes, 5 goals, 35 saves); Sun Valley, Matt Cooper (61 minutes, 4 goals, 36 saves, 14-2 record).
OFFICIALS—Jeff Waetje and Matt Stone (referees); Dan Choma and Tyler Hanson (linesmen).
SPECTATOR COUNT—531 (962 weekend).
NOTES—Only 12 penalty minutes were whistled over the two games and 126 minutes of action in the hard-fought, cleanly-played matches…..The Suns kept their lead at 6-4 in the five-year series between the two teams that began in 2017. There have been five overtime games out of the 10 contested, with the Suns leading 3-2 in overtime…..The only sweep in the series came in 2018. In that series five years ago, the Suns prevailed 6-5 in overtime Friday night with Mike Curry getting the OT game winner and Ryan Thomson (31 saves) the winning goalie, and 9-7 in a Saturday night OT shootout. In that 2018 thriller, Suns goalie Cooper made 35 saves including three in the shootout. The successful Suns shooters in the decisive 3-1 shootout were Chad O’Brien, Robbie Murden and Marty Flichel with the winner. In contrast, only 338 spectators attended that March 2-3 weekend series, in comparison to 962 for this year’s series with the Switchbacks…..Weekend team award updates: Mike “Taco” Curry earned the “George Jacket,” and Sean “Doc” O’Grady took the Cub Cap…..Leading Suns scorers for the weekend were linemates Nick Curry (6 assists) and center Max Tardy (2 goals, 4 assists). The forward line of Spencer Brendel-Tardy-Nick Curry notched half of the total Suns points, which amounted to 13 points out of 26….Other Suns’ forward lines were Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, Parker Weekes-Justin Taylor-Dylan Shamburger, Trevor Thomas-Derek Grimes-Kyle Caddo and Chad O’Brien-Marty Flichel-Kyle Mitsunaga. Defensemen were Stephen Inman-Doug Yeates, Sean O’Grady-Mike Curry and Ben Barton-Eric Demment…….Sun Valley’s last overtime contest before this weekend was Dec. 10, 2022, a 3-2 OT victory over the Scottsdale Desert Dogs at Campion Ice House. D.J. Robinson scored the game winner. The Suns have now won five of their last seven OT games……Sun Valley improved its franchise record to 49-46-20 in 115 overtime games over 48 seasons. Since 2009, the Suns have won 17 of their 34 overtime games……There have been 34 game-winning OT scorers in Suns history. Here is a list of game-winning OT scorers in Suns history: Ryan Enrico 3 times, Jamie Ellison 3, Mike Curry 3, D.J. Robinson 2, Dylan Shamburger 2, Vilnis Nikolaisons 2, Paul Baranzelli 2, John Finnegan 2, Kurt Wenzell 2, Phil Hoene 2, Paul Cartmill 2, Branislav Kost 2, Sean O’Grady 1, Bryan O’Connell 1, Chad O’Brien 1, Adam Swain 1, Jeremy Mylymok 1, Eric Demment 1, Luke Smith 1, Brian Watts 1, Tom Forti 1, Dale Johnson 1, Spencer Brendel 1, Mark Broz 1, Pat Kearney 1, Rip Kirby 1, Terry Heneghan 1, Chas Riopel 1, Brian Saksa 1, Beets Johnson 1, Phil Hebert 1, Sean O’Connell 1 and Marty Flichel 1……
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In