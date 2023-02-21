Sun Valley Suns, Vermont Switchbacks split 5-4 overtime decisions

Mike Curry scored a pair of goals in the Suns’ weekend split with the Vermont Switchbacks.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

No lead was safe when the Sun Valley Suns and Vermont Switchbacks senior men’s teams battled back and forth in a pair of thrilling hockey games and ended up splitting 5-4 overtime decisions Friday and Saturday in front of 962 spectators at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.

“It was a great, great hockey series,” said Suns second-year head coach Ryan Enrico. “We stuck to our game plan after Friday’s overtime loss and had an awesome effort Saturday—so proud of how we played.”

The ninth and 10th meetings of the host Suns and Middlebury College alums since the series was first contested in 2017 turned into another pair of close games. Five of those 10 games have gone to overtime, with the Suns winning three of those OTs, including Saturday’s weekend finale.

Suns defenseman Steve Inman, 2, sneaks the puck past former teammate Bobby Bowden on Friday, Feb. 17.

