The Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team (12-2) made its annual visit to Bozeman, Montana, last weekend and came away with a split—winning 6-3 Friday and falling short to the host Stingers 5-3 Saturday.

In each game, the Suns had slow starts and needed to rally. Falling behind 2-0 after one period Friday, the Suns scored the next six goals and kept the Stingers off the scoreboard for nearly 40 minutes to win 6-3.

Goalie Matt Cooper improved his record to 12-1 with a 29-save effort. Six Suns scored goals. They were Parker Weekes, Mike Curry, Chad O’Brien, Justin Taylor, Spencer Brendel and D.J. Robinson.

