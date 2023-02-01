The Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team (12-2) made its annual visit to Bozeman, Montana, last weekend and came away with a split—winning 6-3 Friday and falling short to the host Stingers 5-3 Saturday.
In each game, the Suns had slow starts and needed to rally. Falling behind 2-0 after one period Friday, the Suns scored the next six goals and kept the Stingers off the scoreboard for nearly 40 minutes to win 6-3.
Goalie Matt Cooper improved his record to 12-1 with a 29-save effort. Six Suns scored goals. They were Parker Weekes, Mike Curry, Chad O’Brien, Justin Taylor, Spencer Brendel and D.J. Robinson.
First-year Suns goalie Tripp Hutchinson got his first start Saturday and limited the Stingers to just single goals in the first and second periods. Bozeman made it 3-0 early in the third, but the Suns rallied for a 3-3 tie on goals by Nick Curry and two goals by Taylor. But the Stingers scored twice in the final five minutes to win.
“It was a good road trip for us, two competitive games, and the guys had a lot of fun,” said Suns head coach Ryan Enrico.
Taylor and Bozeman’s Alaska native Ben Henne ended up as the top weekend scorers with three points apiece. Saturday’s scheduled outdoor game between the two teams was canceled and moved indoors because of Bozeman’s sub-zero temperatures.
The Suns take the Feb. 3-4 weekend off to man their aid station at the 50th annual Boulder Mountain Ski Tour, and then begin a six-game home stand Feb. 10-11 with the visit by the Michigan State Alumni.
