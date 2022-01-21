Returning to a full-fledged schedule in the 2021-2022 season, the Sun Valley Elite A men’s hockey team undoubtedly scheduled its biggest draw of the season for this weekend. Full of talent, speed and experience, Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Gutter Snipes promise to give the Suns a fun game—and the Hailey faithful as much entertainment as they can handle.
The beer will be flowing and the puck will be flying fast as Farrelly’s squad is featuring 12 new players on this year’s 2022 East Coast roster. Highlighting the team will be a group of players that have 5,564 total professional games between them, including defenseman Matt Gilroy, a Hobey Baker Award winner from Boston University. Gilroy has 557 total pro games, 205 career points and a 2018 U.S. Olympic Team roster appearance.
With all of the new faces, one face is sure to be recognized among fans of this historic rivalry, as Scott Shaunessy once again will make his presence felt.
Shaunessy, 57, is a 6-foot- 4-inch Massachusetts native who played 484 pro games, including a stint with NHL’s Quebec Nordiques. For the millennials out there, that team is now called the Colorado Avalanche.
Farrelly’s teams usually comprise former professionals and college standouts who have recently retired, or who have been retired for quite some time. The long-standing tradition began when Farrelly lived in Sun Valley and formed a team through word of mouth. The Gutter Snipes-Suns games are usually never quite as serious as a typical regular-season game, but rather full of jabs, jokes and the occasional shove.
However, this year the Gutter Snipes have new players, a combination of guys that Farrelly and Shaunessy haven’t yet played with.
“We have a good mix of players, I don’t think one or two guys stand out,” Shaunessy said. “We have a talented enough team that guys know what they’re doing. Whoever plays the best is probably the one guy who stayed in shape. There’s not a lot of coaching that goes on.”
Shaunessy added that what impresses him about Sun Valley’s squad and the culture that general manager John “Cub” Burke instilled—and passed down to new head coach Ryan Enrico—is the cohesiveness and talent the Suns seem to always put together.
“They really play together and know each other,” Shaunessy said. “They’re used to the altitude because that kills you the first night. It usually ends up being a good game.”
The last time the Suns (6-4) and the Gutter Snipes suited up was in 2020. Entering that series, the Suns were flaunting a 10-game winning streak.
On Jan. 17-18, 2020, the Suns and Snipes split their series with Sun Valley taking Friday’s opener, 5-4, to extend the streak to 11 in a row. In Saturday’s showcase night, the Snipes were able to snap that streak, taking the game, 7-5. In all, the rivalry will have spanned 15 years and 30 games, with the Snipes owning a 17-13 game advantage.
The shows begin both Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with the nonprofit benefit going towards Hailey Ice. For those who buy passes ahead of time, come early because once fan capacity hits 500, doors will close regardless of pre-ticket sales.
To see the East Coast Gutter Snipes roster, read the online version of this story at www.mtexpress.com/sports.
