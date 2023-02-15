With two-thirds of a successful 2022-23 hockey season already in the books, the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team (14-2) went back to work this week preparing for more formidable challenges lying ahead.
The Suns finished a clean 6-0 season sweep over the McCall Mountaineers Friday and Saturday with relatively easy 11-3 and 7-4 victories before a total 850 spectators at Hailey’s Campion Ice House. First-year goalie Tripp Hutchinson earned his first Suns victory in Saturday’s game.
Defenseman Mike Curry dished out seven assists over two games while brother Nick Curry, the team’s top scorer with 29 points, contributed three goals as did “George Jacket” weekend winner Kyle Mitsunaga.
The Suns broke open a 3-3 tie Friday with five goals in a four-minute span from five different players, and ended the 11-3 win with eight unanswered tallies. Shorthanded McCall led 3-2 Saturday before Mitsunaga equalized 3-3 and defenseman Stephen Inman netted the go-ahead goal, his second.
Strong team defense, fore-checking and penalty killing, along with balanced scoring and solid goaltending have propelled the Suns. Goalie Matt Cooper boasts a 13-1 record and is 20-1 over two years.
They’ve cut defensive liabilities to 2.8 goals allowed per game, from 3.9 per game during last season’s 13-7 campaign. They’ve allowed only five power-play goals, compared to 12 last year, and scored 30 first-period goals compared to just 10 last season.
Coach Ryan Enrico acknowledges that tougher tests are coming. They start Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18 when the Vermont Switchbacks filled with Middlebury College hockey alums come to Hailey for a fifth visit.
Vermont last visited Campion Ice House in March 2020, which turned out to be the final Suns hockey games before the pandemic cut short competition for the next 20 months. It’s been a very competitive series, the Suns leading 5-3 but three of the eight games have gone to overtime.
Brendan McGovern, 30, now a Manhattan financier from Centerport, Long Island, played 19 games with 10 goals for the Suns last season and said he had a blast here. Vermont team organizer and 2016 Middlebury grad McGovern is bringing a full contingent of nine forwards, six defensemen and two goalies to Hailey.
One of the Vermont goalies is familiar Suns face Bobby Bowden, 32, from Chicopee, Massachussets, and Assumption College. Bowden played 36 games between the Suns pipes from 2018-22 with a 27-9 record. That included a spotless 12-0 mark in 2020 when Bowden spun a 4-0 shutout over Vermont Switchbacks.
Another Switchback expected is Evan Neugold, 30, a well-traveled 6-2 defenseman/forward who scored 25 goals in 98 games for Middlebury from 2012-16 before playing for six ECHL minor league teams, most notably the Newfoundland Growlers.
