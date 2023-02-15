Suns Hockey

The Sun Valley Suns hosted the McCall Mountaineers multiple times this season.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With two-thirds of a successful 2022-23 hockey season already in the books, the Sun Valley Suns senior men’s hockey team (14-2) went back to work this week preparing for more formidable challenges lying ahead.

The Suns finished a clean 6-0 season sweep over the McCall Mountaineers Friday and Saturday with relatively easy 11-3 and 7-4 victories before a total 850 spectators at Hailey’s Campion Ice House. First-year goalie Tripp Hutchinson earned his first Suns victory in Saturday’s game.

Defenseman Mike Curry dished out seven assists over two games while brother Nick Curry, the team’s top scorer with 29 points, contributed three goals as did “George Jacket” weekend winner Kyle Mitsunaga.

Mike Curry (copy)

Suns defenseman Mike Curry

