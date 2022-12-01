Suns celebration

Sun Valley’s Nick Curry (44), Spencer Brendel (center) and Stephen Inman (2) celebrate after a goal.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

Nick Curry is back. So is Marty Flichel. Much is the same for the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team, which is looking forward to returning to full strength on the ice in 2022-23 with no more pandemic restrictions on the number of fans in the house.

The Suns plan to start the program’s 48th competitive season Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House with two games against Bozeman (Montana) Stingers. The Suns boast of being the longest-tenured Senior A Elite men’s team in the U.S.—and fans are loyal.

Suns president John “Cub” Burke said, “We were thrilled to play 20 games last season, and we’re full steam ahead to carry on the Suns legacy with a new schedule and a new management team this season.”

