Nick Curry is back. So is Marty Flichel. Much is the same for the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team, which is looking forward to returning to full strength on the ice in 2022-23 with no more pandemic restrictions on the number of fans in the house.
The Suns plan to start the program’s 48th competitive season Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House with two games against Bozeman (Montana) Stingers. The Suns boast of being the longest-tenured Senior A Elite men’s team in the U.S.—and fans are loyal.
Suns president John “Cub” Burke said, “We were thrilled to play 20 games last season, and we’re full steam ahead to carry on the Suns legacy with a new schedule and a new management team this season.”
Ryan Enrico, second-year Suns head coach working with new general manager Sean O’Grady, said, “There’s a good vibe in the valley for the Suns and a lot of people are pumped. We’re looking forward to playing before full capacity crowds.”
The Suns are planning a 24-game schedule with 18 home games plus the annual fund-raising holiday exhibition. As in years past, home games will be played for specific community benefit organizations. More online ticket sales will be offered this year.
Enrico has been leading Suns practice sessions since late October and said the talent level is really deep. Last season’s Suns finished 13-7 and won seven of their last eight games.
“We have a lot of guys coming back eager to pick up where they left off. And we have four new players—young players who will really help,” said Enrico. Indeed, the 31 players on the Suns roster have a total of 189 years of experience in Suns jerseys.
Chief among the returners is forward Nick Curry, 33, the slick skating and passing Iowa native who played for Sacred Heart University and UMass-Lowell. Curry, with 12 goals in his first six games last winter, was on his way to a monster season before suffering a season-ending injury against Jackson Hole Moose.
“Nick looks like Nick, a great hockey player, always in shape,” said Enrico.
Curry will likely rejoin a forward line with last year’s leading scorer Max Tardy and Spencer Brendel. Tardy, 32, from Duluth and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, finished with 17 goals in 20 games and has scored 65 in just four Suns campaigns.
Back on defense is Curry’s older brother Mike “Taco” Curry, who has climbed up the Suns scoring charts with 56 goals and 130 assists and will move into the top-20 of all Suns scorers this winter. He was the second-high scorer, with 20 assists.
No. 1 goaltender is Matt Cooper, who led the Suns with a 7-1 record last winter. Newly added to the roster is second-generation Suns player Tripp Hutchinson, 24, a Sun Valley Junior Hockey alum who played goalie for the University of Colorado.
Among new players is third-generation Suns player Parker Weekes, 27, who skated for College of St. Scholastica from 2016-20. Another second-generation addition is Jack Stevens, 22, who also came from the Sun Valley Youth Hockey program.
The Suns will welcome back 46-year-old Marty Flichel, the Idaho Steelheads Hall of Famer who played nine seasons and 497 games for the Boise minor league hockey team from 2002-12. Flichel started skating for the Suns back in 2013 and has always brought tons of hockey knowledge to each game he’s played.
