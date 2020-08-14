Sun Valley's Senior “A” Elite men's hockey team is entering its 46th season of competition with a 703-297-29 cumulative record in its 1,029 games. Playing for the seventh year in the Black Diamond Hockey League (BDHL), the 2020-21 Suns have a 25-game regular-season schedule—20 games at home and 5 away—plus 1 holiday exhibition game. Sun Valley’s 11 BDHL games are denoted with an asterisk. Home games are listed in bold type……According to Suns head coach John Burke, the entire schedule is “TBA AC,” or “To Be Announced, according to COVID”……
DATES...............................OPPONENT.........LOCATION
Friday/Saturday, Dec. 4-5......Bozeman (Mt.) Stingers*........Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, Dec. 11-12..Texas (Dallas) Titans............ Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, Dec. 18-19.Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose*.Home, 7:00
Saturday, Dec. 26.Future Suns vs. Suns holiday exhibition....Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 1-2.Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose* Away, Snow King Arena
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 8-9.....Santa Rosa (Ca.) Growlers......Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 15-16..Wilmington (Del.) Wheels......Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 22-23.......East Coast Gutter Snipes....Home, 7:00
Saturday, Jan. 30 Bozeman (Mt.) Stingers* Outdoors, Bozeman
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 5-6 No games (Boulder Mt. Ski Tour)
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 12-13............New York St. Nicks.......Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 19-20.Connecticut Bantam Beauties..Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 26-27............Vail (Co.) Yeti*.............Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, March 5-6..........Vermont Switchbacks.......Home, 7:00
Friday/Saturday, March 12-13 Santa Rosa (Ca.) Growlers Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa, Ca.
Monday-Monday, March 15-29 Australian International Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle
NOTES—The March 12-13 away games in the Sonoma Valley of California are due to be played in the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, the 52-year-old, 3,000 seat arena owned by “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz……Pending is the 2-week trip to Australia scheduled to leave March 15 from San Francisco’s airport. Six games are scheduled for the Suns, including four during an international tournament March 18-21 in Melbourne, plus two games with professional teams from Canberra and Newcastle……
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In