The official arrival of the ski and snowboard season for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) is marked by multiple marquis events to offer the community opportunities to get involved.
From Dec. 1-4, the second annual Rotarun Rip-A-Thon begins the organization’s athlete-led fundraiser at Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey.
Before the event, athletes raise pledges and donations and will gain as much vertical and as many kilometers as possible during the four-day Rip-A-Thon. The week culminates with the Rip-A-Thon Showcase, a non-ticketed community event including a bonfire, DJ, food trucks and SVSEF athletes at the highest level ripping it up on the Dual Slalom, Sturtevants Air Bag, XC Cross-Country Track and Rail Jam venues under the lights on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m.
Then it’s the 45th annual Wild Game Dinner, which returns both in-person and virtually this year on Friday, Dec. 10. In-person tickets to the dinner and live auction event were sold out in 36 hours; however, a limited number of “To-Goat” dinner boxes prepared by Warfield Distillery and Brewery provide a unique opportunity to participate in the Virtual Wild Game Dinner Experience, silent auction and trivia game from home—with everything delivered right to your door.
“We are so grateful for the extraordinary generosity of this community and everyone’s excitement to get involved,” Executive Director at SVSEF Scott McGrew said. “The funds raised through our season kick-off events are critical to helping us reach the more than $325,000 we award annually in financial aid to the kids in the Wood River Valley who take part in our programs. We pride ourselves in producing events that are fun, engaging, innovative and provide a little something for everyone.”
The SVSEF 12 Days of Christmas is one part of the organization’s dinner and auction that aims to fund specific gear and equipment needs across the various ski and ride programs. Anyone can register and go online beginning Saturday, Dec. 4 and contribute by making a tax-deductible donation towards the purchase of “whisker gates,” pop-up tents, tube rails and a four-track ATV to be used for cross country trail grooming. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In