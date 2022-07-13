Four local figure skaters are Boston bound.
Madda Floyd, Ashlyn Brown, Kelly Kyle and Hannah McEntee will represent the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club in U.S. Figure Skating Excel Nationals from July 15-17 in Norwood, Massachusetts, outside Boston.
“I am super proud of these girls!” said coach Natalia Irvine. “They work hard, spend endless hours on the ice, have great sportsmanship, and they push each other to be better skaters.”
The four athletes earned spots by finishing in the top six in their respective levels in the Pacific division, one of U.S. Figure Skating’s three regions. In all, 18 skaters in each of the seven levels earn berths in the finals.
Floyd is competing in the Junior Ladies class. Brown is competing in the Novice Ladies class. McEntee and Kyle are in the Intermediate Plus Ladies.
Last year, three of the skaters from the Sun Valley Figure Skating club qualified for this competition, according to Coach Anita Hartshorn.
“Afterwards, they came home stoked to work very hard to qualify again for 2022,” Hartshorn said. “They all met their goal, and they all qualified—quite amazing for our little town of Sun Valley. Our motto is ‘Go Team Idaho!’”
The Figure Skating Club of Boston will host the event, which is the culmination of the Excel Series competition. It will be livestreamed online at scboston.org/excel/.
