The Sun Valley Figure Skating Club had a successful test weekend at Sun Valley Resort, showcasing their Home Club and Associate Club members, Feb. 20-21.
Home Club members Kelsey Bates, Jaysa Bozzuto and Natalia Irvine, along with Associate members Grace Boezinger and Natalie Catalano, passed the U.S. Figure Skating Senior/Gold tests.
There are five different disciplines with multiple levels in which skaters test. Skaters must pass each test to advance to the next level. Approximately only 3% of tests are passed nationwide.
Kelsey Bates, Grace Boezinger, Jaysa Bozzuto and Natalie Catalano passed the Senior Pattern Ice Dance tests.
In the Senior Solo Free Dance test, Natalia Irvine passed with distinction.
Other notable skaters were Grace Lurie, Sophie Kanowsky and Josephine Renner who passed their very first U.S. Figure Skating Moves In the Field test.
Additional skaters who passed tests in February were Georgia Achilles, Camile Armeen, Kenley Bozzuto, Danielle Buckley, Jacqueline Cronin, Michele Goedde, Clara Gvozdas, Maeve Hansemeyer, Pamela Jones-Anderson, Sophie Kanowsky, Kelly Kyle, Emma Lurie, Isabella Ocampo, Liv Prew, Julie Shoemaker, Vivian Smith and Nina Viesturs.
Skaters perform these tests in front of a panel of U.S. Figure Skating trained judges who evaluate them on set criteria.
This past season has been challenging for figure skaters because many competitions, qualifying series and national finals were canceled due the pandemic. While other rinks around the country remain closed, Sun Valley’s rinks reopened with strict COVID-19 protocols last June, allowing local skaters to focus on their skills and training for tests until skating returns to normal.
Here is a full listing of February 2021 Tests Passed.
Home Club Members
Georgia Achilles, Intermediate Solo Free Dance.
Natalia Irvine, Solo Tea-Time Foxtrot, Senior Solo Free Dance.
Isabella Ocampo, Novice Solo Free Dance.
Camile Armeen, Pre-Juvenile Free Skate.
Kelsey Bates, Westminster Waltz, Quickstep, Viennese Waltz, Argentine Tango.
Jaysa Bozzuto, Junior Free Skate, Westminster Waltz, Viennese Waltz, Argentine Tango.
Kenley Bozzuto, Intermediate Free Skate, European Waltz, Foxtrot, Fourteenstep.
Jacqueline Cronin, Intermediate Solo Free Dance, Foxtrot.
Michele Goedde, Adult Starlight Waltz 21+.
Clara Gvozdas, Junior Moves In The Field, Rocker Foxtrot.
Maeve Hansmeyer, Juvenile Moves In the Field.
Pamela Jones-Anderson, Swing Dance, Fiesta Tango, Cha Cha, Canasta Tango, Rhythm Blues, Dutch Waltz.
Sophie Kanowsky, Pre-Preliminary Moves In The Field.
Kelly Kyle, Juvenile Solo Free Dance.
Emma Lurie, Preliminary Free Skate.
Grace Lurie, Pre-Preliminary Moves In The Field.
Liv Prew, Pre-Juvenile Moves In The Field.
Jospehine Renner, Pre-Preliminary Moves In The Field.
Julie Shoemaker, Intermediate Moves In The Field.
Vivian Smith, Pre-Juvenile Moves In The Field.
Nina Viesturs, Fiesta Tango, Cha Cha.
Associate Members
Danielle Buckley, Silver – Tango, American Waltz.
Natalie Catalano, Westminster Waltz, Viennese Waltz, Argentine Tango.
Grace Boezinger, Westminster Waltz, Viennese Waltz, Argentine Tango.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In