Home cooking, great weather and plenty of well-struck golf shots were winning ingredients for a pair of Sun Valley Resort foursomes during the 2021 Sun Valley/Elkhorn Pro-Am golf tournament ending Wednesday.
The annual 36-hole tournament conducted by the Snake River Chapter of the Rocky Mountain PGA included 23 foursomes representing golf courses from all over southern Idaho, and featuring purses of $3,654 each day to the top teams.
On Tuesday at Sun Valley Golf Course, the winning foursome for $1,096 included Sun Valley golf professional Dominick Conti along with local amateurs Shawn Aicher, Sam Smith and Chris Abbott.
Wednesday at Elkhorn Golf Course, the first-place foursome for their $1,096 purse featured Sun Valley golf pro Tyler Jones along with local amateurs Alan Barnhardt, Timothy Graves and Will Fruehling.
Amateur flight winners included Barnhardt of Sun Valley Resort (shooting 68 Wednesday at Elkhorn) and Graves of Elkhorn Golf Club, Tony Billiard of Clear Lake CC in Buhl and Bob Roberts of Blue Lakes CC in Twin Falls, and double winner Kyle VanBiezen of Twin Falls GC.
Winning the two-day Professional category with a +12 quota score was Zayne Slotten of Twin Falls GC. Fourth place went to Conti of Sun Valley Resort. Senior Professional two-day champion was Doug Bohn of Blue Lakes CC.
Format was 36 holes, Chicago. Top teams and amateurs by day:
Sun Valley’s Trail Creek
Tuesday, June 1
Pro-Am Team (23 teams): 1—Dominick Conti (Sun Valley Resort) with Shawn Aicher, Sam Smith, Chris Abbott +3 ($1,096 team).
2—Todd Bindner (The Club at Spurwing, Meridian) with Brian Black, Ed Davis, Kevin Denison +2 ($913.52 team).
3 (tie)—Tyler Jones (Sun Valley Resort) with Alan Barnhardt, Tim Graves, Will Fruehling -3 ($566.38); and Brady Nelson (Twin Falls GC) with Nuru Adepoju, Gary Paulson, Kyle VanBiezen -3 ($566.38 team).
5—Ron Rawls (Crane Creek CC, Boise) with Brett Comstock, Charles Novak, Ken Wilson -5 ($292.32 team).
6 (tie)—Luke Sestero (Crane Creek CC) with Mark Miller, John Grizzaffi, Fred Rhoads -7 ($109.62); and Brian Kain (Clear Lake CC, Buhl) with Chris Tarter, Tony Billiard, Ray Koval) -7 ($109.62).
Amateur, 1st Flight: 1 (tie)—Alan Barnhardt (Sun Valley Resort) 72 gross, -1 quota and Timothy Graves (Elkhorn GC) 73 gross, -1 quota. 3 (tie)—Shawn Aicher (Bigwood GC, Ketchum) 74 gross, -2 quota and Jeffrey Anderson (Idaho Falls CC) 72 gross, -2 quota. 5—Roland Ozuna (Banbury GC, Eagle) 77 gross, -4 quota.
Amateur, 2nd Flight: 1—Tony Billiard (Clear Lake CC) 72 gross, +3 quota. 2—Mark Miller (Falcon Crest GC, Kuna) 77 gross, +2 quota). 3 (tie)—Sam Smith (Sun Valley Resort) 79 gross, 0 quota and Danny Kettle (Eagle Mountain GC) 76 gross, 0 quota. 5—Stanley Kolby (Quail Hollow Men’s Association, Boise) 76 gross, -1 quota.
Amateur, 3rd Flight: 1—Brian Black (Whitetail GC, McCall) 80 gross, +2 quota. 2—Todd Humphreys (Blue Lakes CC, Twin Falls) 78 gross, +1 quota.
3 (tie)—Stan Ingram (Idaho Falls CC) 78 gross, 0 quota) and Gary Paulson (Clear Lake CC) 78 gross, 0 quota. 5 (tie)—Will Fruehling (Elkhorn GC) 83 gross, -4 quota, Jim McGeachin (Idaho Falls CC) 85 gross, -4 quota and Pat Moloney (Quail Hollow Men’s Association) 84 gross, -4 quota.
Amateur, 4th Flight: 1 (tie)—Kyle VanBiezen (Twin Falls GC) 88 gross, +1 quota and Charles Novak (Crane Creek CC) 89 gross, +1 quota. 3 (tie)—Rocky Hagan (Blue Lakes CC) 89 gross, 0 quota and Jerry Ridley (Blue Lakes CC) 92 gross, 0 quota. 5 (tie)—Doug Hampton (Idaho Falls Golf Association) 86 gross, -3 quota and John Grizzaffi (Crane Creek CC) 86 gross, -3 quota.
Elkhorn Golf Course
Wednesday, June 2
Pro-Am Team (23 teams): 1— Tyler Jones (Sun Valley Resort) with Alan Barnhardt, Tim Graves, Will Fruehling +10 ($1,096 team).
2—Doug Bohn (Blue Lakes CC) with Steve Wybenga, Bob Roberts, Mike Bosma +7 ($913.52 team).
3—Jeff Taylor (Ridgecrest GC, Nampa) with Doug Lyon, Jeff Fowers, Zachary Thompson +1 ($657.72 team).
4 (tie)—Todd Bindner (The Club at Spurwing) with Brian Black, Ed Davis, Kevin Denison -5 ($164.43 team); Tyson Bowen (Idaho Falls CC) with Stan Ingram, Kelly Sayer, Jeffrey Anderson -5 ($164.43 team); Tyson McFarland (Teton Lakes GC, Rexburg) with Donovan Ard, Dan Kettle, Danny Kettle -5 ($164.43 team); Ron Rawls (Crane Creek CC) with Brett Comstock, Charles Novak, Ken Wilson -5 ($164.43 team); Tommy Sanderson (Blue Lakes CC) with Forrest Lebaron, Ken Boer, Lance Lebaron) -5 ($164.43 team); and Katie Somers (Banbury GC) with Roland Ozuna, Ken Spraker, Chris Boquette -5 ($164.43 team).
Amateur, 1st Flight: 1 (tie)—Jeffrey Anderson (Idaho Falls CC) 71 gross, +4 quota and Doug Lyon (Ridgecrest GS) 73 gross, +4 quota. 3—Alan Barnhardt (Sun Valley Resort) 68 gross, +3 quota. 4—Eric Peterson (Banbury GC) 73 gross, +1 quota. 5—Donavan Ard (Jefferson Hills GC, Rigby) 75 gross, 0 quota.
Amateur, 2nd Flight: 1—Bob Roberts (Blue Lakes CC) 76 gross, +4 quota. 2—Ken Boer (Blue Lakes CC) 72 gross, +3 quota. 3 (tie)—Bruce Keck (Teton Lakes GC) 77 gross, +2 quota and Scott Meade (Blue Lakes CC) 77 gross, +2 quota. 5—Danny Kettle (Eagle Mountain GC) 75 gross, 0 quota.
Amateur, 3rd Flight: 1—Ed Davis (The Club at Spurwing) 77 gross, +3 quota. 2 (tie)—Will Fruehling (Elkhorn GC) 83 gross, +1 quota and Jim McGeachin (Idaho Falls CC) 81 gross, +1 quota. 4 (tie)—Kent Marboe (Idaho Falls Golf Association) 80 gross, 0 quota and Mike Burns (The Club at Spurwing) 79 gross, 0 quota.
Amateur, 4th Flight: 1—Kyle VanBiezen (Twin Falls GC) 86 gross, +4 quota. 2—Rocky Hagan (Blue Lakes CC) 89 gross, +3 quota. 3—Charles Novak (Crane Creek CC) 92 gross, -1 quota. 4—Riley Sauer (Twin Falls GC) 95 gross, -2 quota. 5—John Grizzaffi (Crane Creek CC) 89 gross, -3 quota.
