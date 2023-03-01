Sun Valley Red beat the Ogden Mustangs in an overtime thriller, 5-4, to take third place in the Salmon Pee Wee (12U) Tournament in February.
The high-scoring team was led by Sam McKenna, Jett Van Bueren, Porter Gingrich, Hunter McCabe, Jaxon McGrew, Barrett Gorringe, Lucy Stevenson, Peyton Cooley, Briggs Stevenson, Brayden Edgerton, Max Town, Corbin Flood and Drex Knight. Everett Gorringe was solid in net, allowing just 2.75 goals per game.
They are coached by Mike McKenna, Wes Southward and Kevin Bullock.
