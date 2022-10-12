Sun Valley resident Rich Mull, riding for Team USA, claimed the silver medal in his 70-74 age group at the World Gravel Bike Championship on Oct. 8. The 86-mile course ran from Vicenza, Italy, to Cittadella, Italy. Mull said, “The course included some single-track mountain bike trails and quite a few rutted, rocky, grass fields reminiscent of cyclocross that can devour tires. Then when setting the bike back up at the far side of the road, one of the women racers crashed into my bike and me, fortunately not at high speed and with no real injury, just a bit shaken. I thought about abandoning at that point, but I sensed I might still be ahead of the rest of my group, and it would just be too disappointing. As it turned out, I finished 30 minutes ahead of third. Pretty grueling, but I’m happy with the result since it was only my fifth gravel bike race.” Mull was the highest placing American in any category, pro or amateur.
