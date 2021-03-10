The Sun Valley Suns High School team looked good over the weekend, sweeping the visiting Jackson Hole High School team for a friendly three-day event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Corwith Simmers led the Suns with four goals and two assists in the weekend stint. Zach Benson also had four goals.
On Friday night, fans and spectators celebrated Senior Night as the Suns honored Colby Speth, Deke Burrell, Zane Lyon, Ashton Tanner and Matt Meyers.
The team treated the seniors with a 5-3 win afterward.
On Saturday, Sun Valley shutout Jackson Hole, 7-0. Then, on Sunday, the Suns wrapped everything up with a 4-1 victory.
For Friday’s game, Jackson Hole jumped out to a 1-0 lead to end the first period. However, Sun Valley answered with a goal from Gus Hendrick (one goal over the weekend) with assists from Ashton Tanner (one assist over the weekend) and Dawson Speth (three assists, one goal over the weekend).
Corwith Simmers then scored to give the Suns a 2-1 lead with an assist from Deke Burrell (three assists, two goals).
Jackson Hole tied the game up, 2-2, but Zach Benson scored his first goal of the weekend with Colby Speth on the assist. Speth finished the weekend with three assists and one goal.
Deke Burrell added another goal with assists from Corwith Simmers and Zane Lyon (one assist).
Charlie Roberts (one goal) capped the scoring off to make it 5-3.
Brock Burrell (two assists, one goal) and Rabbit Buxton also had assists in the game.
Senior Matt Meyers got the call at net for the Suns, making 15 saves.
Hat trick for Benson
In Saturday’s victory, Zach Benson finished with a hat trick and Colby Speth had two assists.
Deke Burrell and Corwith Simmers each had one goal and one assist.
Others scoring goals on Saturday were Aidan Long and Dawson Speth. Brock Burrell and Max Jenson made assists. Clayton Elsbree finished with 23 saves as goalie.
On Sunday, the Suns once again showed flare with four goals scored. Corwith Simmers led the Suns with two goals and Dawson Speth added two assists.
Brock Burrell and Colby Speth added goals. Deke Burrell also had an assist.
Matt Meyers (six saves) and Clayton Elsbree (seven saves) split time in the net for the Suns in the final match of the weekend.
Over the entire three days, Meyers and Elsbree finished with a combined 51 saves (Meyers with 21, Elsbree with 30).
As for the scoring, the Suns amassed 16 goals in three games and finished with 17 assists.
Up next for the Suns High School team will be the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) 2021 State High School Championship at Campion Ice House in Hailey from March 11-14.
The championship weekend will have teams split into two divisions (Division “A” for 18U and “B” for 14U).
Sun Valley will be in the American “A” Division along with Snake River, Salmon and Timberline.
The National “A” Division will consist of Moscow, McCall, Idaho Falls and Mountain View.
The West “B” Division will consist of Boise, Bishop Kelly and Moscow.
In the East “B” Division, Snake River White, Snake River Blue and Teton will round out the teams.
The championship event begins with pool play from Thursday through Saturday. Tournament seeding will begin on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The tournament championship will begin at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Sun Valley opens the entire weekend on Thursday when the Suns host Snake River from the “A” Division. The puck drops at 5 p.m. The Suns will return to the ice on Friday at 4 p.m. when they take on Salmon. Then the Suns will be on again on Saturday when they take on Timberline at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In