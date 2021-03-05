The Sun Valley U19 girls’ hockey team seemed like they were on a roll.
However, the Boise Fireblades would avenge a previous loss in the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association U19 Girls’ State Tournament weekend to take the overall tournament in the title game, beating the Suns, 6-2.
The U19 girls’ tournament took place at the Marmo/Lehto Ice Arena in Idaho Falls from Feb. 26-28.
The Suns went 2-1 overall through the weekend. Along with the Boise Fireblades, the tournament also welcomed Idaho Falls.
In game one, Sun Valley opened the weekend by taking down the Fireblades, 6-3.
The Suns had goals from Daisy Buxton (two goals), Avery Burrell (two), Taylor Nelson (one) and Marcella Fisher (one).
The second period was nice to the Suns as they had an explosion of goals (five).
The Suns saw assists from Kaylee Lahnum (one assist), Olivia Camilli (one) and Maddy Dunn (one).
Goalie Grendel Sprong had 13 saves.
In game two, the Suns shutout Idaho Falls, 4-0. Nelson scored a hat trick (three goals) and Fisher added one more. Sprong had 19 saves on 19 shots. Fisher (two assists), Penelope Weekes (two), Amanda Dunn (one) and Daisy Buxton (one) all had assists.
In the third and final game of the weekend, the Fireblades repaid their earlier debt and beat the Suns, 6-2.
Suzi Vidmer (two goals) and Olivia Cooper (two goals) led the Fireblades. Nina Nenov had 31 saves in the net for the Fireblades.
For the Suns, Nelson and Lola Randolph were the goal scorers. Buxton, Burrell and Lahnum all had one assist.
