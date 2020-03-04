Top U.S. junior alpine ski racers ages 16-20 are due on Baldy March 7-11 for the Sun Valley FIS Open Series and National Junior Championship races hosted by Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF).
“We’re super excited to host this group of racers and showcase our mountain,” said SVSEF Alpine Events Director Riley Berman said Monday.
He said, “We’ll have some of the top-tiered racers in the country. It’s the highest-level event under the Nor-Ams and National Championships.”
About 30 SVSEF racers are expected to compete in the field of about 250 racers, Berman said.
The SVSEF in cooperation with the Sun Valley Race Department will host five days of technical racing on the Greyhawk and Hemingway courses, and also on Lower Warm Springs.
All race events will be spectator-friendly and will begin each day with the first runs at 9 a.m., Berman said.
The U.S. Ski Association FIS Open slaloms for women and men are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8, followed on Monday, March 9 by the National Junior Championship slalom races.
FIS Open Series giant slaloms Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10-11 will take place on Warm Springs and Greyhawk courses, also at 9 a.m.
