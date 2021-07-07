Sun Valley Figure Skating Club announced its award recipients of the Athlete, Coach and Officials Support Program.
The purpose of the program is to facilitate the very best in Sun Valley Figure Skating Club and to support the love of skating whether it is through competing, testing, performing, coaching or volunteering.
Recipients receive $175 awards (second Year member recipients receive $100 awards). To learn more about the club’s award program and how to apply or nominate in the future, visit our website at
Coach Nominated Awards Herman Maricich Award for Achievement
Hannah McEntee, Jaysa Bozzuto, Julia Bennett.
Daisy Langley Award for Achievement
Ashlyn Brown, Aubrey Swensen (2nd Year member award), Kelly Kyle, Stella St. George.
Judianne Fuller Award for Sportsmanship
Georgia Achilles, Madda Mourier-Floyd.
Lolly Jensen Award for Sportsmanship
Jacqueline Cronin, Nina Viesturs.
Member/Peer Nominated Sportsmanship Award (New this season!)
Emerald Klepser, Julie Shoemaker, Kenley Bozzuto, Stella St. George.
Volunteerism Awards Imogen Harris Award for Volunteerism
Bella Ocampo
Becca Hemingway Award for Volunteerism
Leslie Vivas Ocampo
Graduating Seniors - Collegiate Membership
Daphne Achilles
