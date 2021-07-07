21-07-07 SV skate 3_Klepser_Achilles_Bozzuto@.jpg

From left, Emerald Klepser, Georgia Achilles and Kenley Bozzuto.

 Courtesy photos by Sun Valley Figure Skating Club

Sun Valley Figure Skating Club announced its award recipients of the Athlete, Coach and Officials Support Program.

The purpose of the program is to facilitate the very best in Sun Valley Figure Skating Club and to support the love of skating whether it is through competing, testing, performing, coaching or volunteering.

Recipients receive $175 awards (second Year member recipients receive $100 awards). To learn more about the club’s award program and how to apply or nominate in the future, visit our website at

www.sunvalleyfsc.org

21-07-07 SV skate 2_Bella Ocampo @.jpg

Anita Hartshorn, left, and Bella Ocampo.
21-07-07 SV skate 1_Jaysa Bozzuto @.jpg

Jaysa Bozzuto.

Coach Nominated Awards Herman Maricich Award for Achievement

Hannah McEntee, Jaysa Bozzuto, Julia Bennett.

Daisy Langley Award for Achievement

Ashlyn Brown, Aubrey Swensen (2nd Year member award), Kelly Kyle, Stella St. George.

Judianne Fuller Award for Sportsmanship

Georgia Achilles, Madda Mourier-Floyd.

Lolly Jensen Award for Sportsmanship

Jacqueline Cronin, Nina Viesturs.

Member/Peer Nominated Sportsmanship Award (New this season!)

Emerald Klepser, Julie Shoemaker, Kenley Bozzuto, Stella St. George.

Volunteerism Awards Imogen Harris Award for Volunteerism

Bella Ocampo

Becca Hemingway Award for Volunteerism

Leslie Vivas Ocampo

Graduating Seniors - Collegiate Membership

Daphne Achilles

Load comments