The Sun Valley Black took home the title at the Salmon Pee Wee (12U) Tournament by beating the Salmon Rapids Blue team in the championships game 4-2.
The team was led on the stats sheet and on the ice by Gage Nissan, Caleb Rosser, Joe Mathews, Miles Dean, Huxley Swanger, Jackson Golub, Wyatt Stone, Rydge Douthit, Elsie Bullock, Kellan Turner, Lennon Southward, Shane Engels and Dyson Nelson. Lukas Paaske was nearly perfect in net, notching three shutouts in four games.
The team is coached by Mike McKenna, Wes Southward and Kevin Bullock.
