The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 12U hockey team won the “B” Division of the Pee Wee Blast Off Tournament in Missoula, Montana, last weekend.
The resilient Suns trailed twice in the championship game but came back to claim the title. The Sun Valley Pee Wees beat a tough Idaho Falls team in the championship game, 4-3.
“It was a great team effort,” Sun Valley head coach Jeff Lamoureux said. “I’m proud of how these kids played.”
Featuring teams from Idaho Falls, Missoula and Sun Valley, a balanced scoring attack and great goaltending led the Suns.
Will Lamoureux scored the game-winner in the championship tilt and led the team in scoring for the weekend with five goals and an assist (6 points).
Other heavy contributors were Patrick Hebert (5 points), Gage Nissan (5 points) and Blakesly Davis-Jeffers (4 points).
Leila McGrew and Kolton Marcroft each had two goals (3 points), Sam McKenna (3 points), Peyton Coolie (2 points) and Caleb Kurtz (2 points). Charlie Reid and Naomi Gorringe each had an assist and along with Huxley Flood played great defense.
The goaltending duties were shared between Lukas Paaske and Caleb Kurtz. Paaske had two shut-outs and Kurtz made some big saves in the championship game to help the team bring another banner back to Campion Ice House.
