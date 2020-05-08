On a wintry New York night in Syracuse 10 years ago, a record throng of 14,000 filed into Alliance Bank Stadium to watch an International League minor league baseball Triple-A game between Syracuse Chiefs and Gwinnett (Ga.) Braves.
They called it the biggest crowd in 135 years of baseball played in Syracuse. They were there to watch the first Triple-A starting assignment for one of the most highly-touted pitching prospects in major league baseball annals. That was Stephen Strasburg of Syracuse.
Right-handed phenom Strasburg, 21, didn’t disappoint. He baffled the Braves over six dominant frames and won 7-0.
Eager baseball fans in the thousands pressed against the bullpen fence to watch Strasburg’s warm-ups. They sold Strasburg Syracuse Chiefs replica shirts in the grandstand.
Just one ball left the infield as Strasburg unveiled four-seam and two-seam fastballs—topping out at 99 miles per hour—plus a nasty curve, sinker and change-up. He threw 65 pitches in six innings, 45 for strikes. His ground-out to fly-out ratio was 12-to-0. He whiffed six, and allowed only one hit.
“I watched him warm-up, too,” said Ryne Reynoso. “There was so much depth and sync to his fastball. Some of his curves looked like they fell two feet. His velocity was about 98 to 99.”
Reynoso, the star player for Wood River High School’s state championship baseball team, was in Syracuse that memorable May 7, 2010 evening because he was the starting pitcher for the Gwinnett Braves—Strasburg’s opposite number.
The 2003 Wood River High graduate who grew up in Bellevue had the dubious distinction of facing Strasburg on a night when no one cared about the identity of the opposing pitcher.
“I remember being on a road trip before Syracuse,” said Reynoso. “I read Strasburg would be pitching the same night I was scheduled to start for Gwinnett. My teammates said—you’re in for it! I said, no frigging way! I called my brother Tyson in Boston. And he drove up for the game.”
In his second season pitching at the Triple-A level for Gwinnett, Reynoso held his own against Strasburg—leaving the game down 3-0 after five innings. If it weren’t for Strasburg’s hitting, Reynoso might have kept it closer.
Strasburg’s single up the middle gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead in the second. His bunt with runners at the corners and one out in the home fourth turned into another run and a 3-0 lead.
Left-handed hitter Reynoso earned an at-bat against Strasburg and it didn’t go well.
Reynoso said, “I didn’t want to be another strikeout so I was determined to swing at anything. He threw me an inside fastball. I was so late on it, and it had so much speed that I just managed to hit a grounder down to third and jogged down to first. He was throwing so hard. Everyone was pounding his pitches into the ground.”
Baseball can be cruel in its contrasts. One month after his Syracuse visit, Strasburg made his major league debut for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates and struck out a franchise-record 14. Two months later, Reynoso was released by the Braves.
Reynoso, by April 2012, was out of baseball and starting a successful six-and-a-half year career as a communication sales representative in the Houston, Texas area for Stryker, a Fortune 500 medical technologies company.
For the last year, Reynoso, 35, has been a partner working in service and sales for Houston-based Centigrade Services, a niche market firm providing scientific and laboratory refrigeration in the medical field.
His girlfriend Andrea Hartis works as a physical therapist for stroke and traumatic brain injury patients for Tirr Memorial Institute of Rehabilitation.
“Being so focused on baseball, I was unprepared for what to do with my communications degree in the business world,” said Reynoso. “I had no plans to move to Texas, but working for Stryker changed my life for the better. I’m enjoying the fishing off the Texas Gulf Coast.”
About baseball, Reynoso said, “It’s amazing to look back on how long I did it and what it taught me. I knew I had to have control of a third pitch to go with my fastball and slider. I worked very hard and tried everything I could to control a change-up, but I just couldn’t.”
Last October in Houston, Reynoso was one of 43,384 fans jammed into Minute Maid Park to watch the compelling World Series Game 6 pitching match-up between Strasburg of the Nationals and Justin Verlander of the host Houston Astros.
World Series MVP Strasburg threw eight-and-a-third innings, 104 pitches with 65 for strikes, as the eventual champion Nationals stayed alive 7-2 over an Astros team that had won 107 games. The only Astros runs were a two-run Alex Bregman home in the first.
Reynoso said, “I remember that night in Syracuse, it was so cold, giving pitchers the advantage. I was so pumped up and sweating like crazy because I had heard a lot of good things about Strasburg. But in Game 6, it was the same as Syracuse. He had the same late movement, the same delivery and velocity, and he kept everything down.”
