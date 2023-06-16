The lengthy and productive career of Valley Club Pro Emeritus Stoney Brown will be recognized today, Friday, June 16 during the ninth annual Stoney Brown Patriots Pro-Am golf tournament on the Hailey course.
Funds will be raised for the Rocky Mountain PGA Foundation which supports causes including junior golf.
Teams will consist of a PGA professional and four amateur golfers during the fun and exciting Pro-Am format.
