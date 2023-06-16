Stoney Brown (copy)

Stoney Brown enjoys his Cracker Barrel rocking chair, along with his dog Brewster, in 2015.

 Courtesy photo

The lengthy and productive career of Valley Club Pro Emeritus Stoney Brown will be recognized today, Friday, June 16 during the ninth annual Stoney Brown Patriots Pro-Am golf tournament on the Hailey course.

Funds will be raised for the Rocky Mountain PGA Foundation which supports causes including junior golf.

Teams will consist of a PGA professional and four amateur golfers during the fun and exciting Pro-Am format.

