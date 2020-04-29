With in-person fitness classes canceled by the coronavirus health crisis, the Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) is offering access to free online fitness classes and videos.
There are COVID-19 FitWorks Zoom workouts and, if you can’t make the free online classes held Monday through Friday, you can access the COVID-19 Fitness Inspiration videos through YouTube.
Visit bcrd.org and click on the FitWorks free live classes link, or call 208-578-2273.
It’s easy and free to download and set up the Zoom app. You can join a meeting and receive a password. Zoom can be downloaded on any computer, phone or tablet.
Zoom classes are held Monday through Friday at different times: 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12 noon, 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Items needed are a yoga mat or towel, and weights in some cases.
You can set up your own music before class.
Instructors include Rhae Young, Heather Stanton, Robin Marrelli, Victoria Roper, Kathryn Goldman, Shawn Phillips and Jennifer Kuhlmann.
There is a long list of Fitness Inspiration videos on the FitWorks web site, mostly accessed through YouTube. They include yoga, Pilates, Feldenkrais and stretching videos, plus full body workouts.
Yoga videos are offered by BCRD instructors Tyia Wilson and Shawn Phillips, and Sound Bowl yoga videos with BCRD instructor Jennifer Kuhlmann.
There is also access by linking to various music playlists.
