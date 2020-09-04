Former Wood River High School boys’ basketball coach Dick Richel of Eagle has retired after a 40-year career in Idaho public education.
When he’s not on the golf course, Richel has developed a unique and affordable way to recognize athletes for their achievements and offer something for the memory bank.
His company is called STAND Images and Awards.
The company motto is “Photos Elevated,” which is pretty much what you get for a cost of anywhere from $30 to $50.
Richel, working with a photograph, provides a stand-up image of an athlete as a keepsake to place on a bookcase, desk or mantel shelf. Photos can be used from game action, pre-season team photo shoots, or from personal photos.
He said, “Most schools use STAND Images for senior gifts, post-season awards, personalized banquet favors or for showcasing current or former athletes in trophy cases or Hall of Fame displays.”
Richel, who coached 13 seasons at 5A Lewiston High School, was Wood River’s head boys’ basketball coach for seven seasons from 1981-88.
In Hailey, he started as a 21-year-old student teacher who volunteered to help coach in 1980. He ended with an 88-70 record and took the Wolverines (19-7) to the 1988 State A-2 tournament.
A native of Cambridge in southwestern Idaho where he was a star athlete, Richel has retired after 34 years as a teacher and head varsity boys basketball at Lewiston.
Richel said, “During my years as a coach and later as an athletic director, I thought there was a need to offer something other than the typical photo or generic plaque for recognition of athletes.
“Players never seemed overly excited to receive these traditional awards and finding a place to mount and display them was difficult. I knew there had to be a better way.
“With that in mind, I developed STAND Images (formerly Action Images). The images are printed on premium Epson matte photo paper and permanently adhered to white vinyl backed wood. They are then precision cut by hand and mounted on a custom stand.
“Not only are they much easier to display, they also provide a distinctive 3D appearance. STAND Images come in three sizes: 11-inches ($29.95), 14-inches ($34.95) and 19-inches tall ($44.95). Optional laser cut name plates are also available with school logo and up to three lines of text.
“You can also choose a raised 3D logo that is adhered to the center of the stand. I am currently providing awards for many universities and high schools around the country.”
Last year, Richel provided stand-up awards of each Baylor University women’s basketball player that were presented at the team banquet after coach Kim Mulkey’s Lady Bears (37-1) won the Texas school’s third NCAA Division 1 tournament championship 82-81 over Notre Dame.
He said, “I have just introduced a new product designed to be an affordable way to honor all team members for state tournament appearances. I wanted to make them affordable to give to entire roster.
“These 4-inch magnets are cut in the shape of the State of Idaho with your team’s accomplishments and logo in school colors. Student athletes can display the magnet (costing $5) on their lockers or anywhere on a metal surface.”
Contact him at 208-305-1000 or drichel@cableone.net. His mailing address is 542 W. Carnelian Ln., Eagle, ID 83616. Usually it’s just a case of emailing Richel a JPEG photo to get him started on a job.
A 1976 Cambridge High School graduate, Richel played three sports. He won a state football championship for Cambridge as a senior quarterback, completing a 10-0 season by beating Camas County of Fairfield 70-18 in the title game at Boise’s Bronco Stadium.
His senior-year Cambridge boys’ basketball team went 21-6 and placed fourth in the state basketball tournament. He pitched and played shortstop for a Cambridge baseball team that went 22-2 in his senior year and won the regional high school baseball tourney.
