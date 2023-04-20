Staff of Suns leads Northland Stars

The Northland Stars celebrate their undefeated run in Florida.

 Courtesy photo

Organized by Sun Valley Suns President of Hockey Operations John Burke, the Northland Stars won the over-70 USA Hockey National Championships last week in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Coached by Suns captain Doug Yeates, the Stars beat Byfluglein 5-2 in the championship game to finish the tournament undefeated. The Stars started the title game fast, going up 3-0 with goals by Frank Evans, Tom Mountain and Jim Rogers. Byfuglein fought back in the third period, scoring two goals to shrink the lead before former NHL player Mark Heaslip put one in to end the attack.

Ken Yeates added the fifth and final dagger on an assist from his brother Jim Yeates to secure the victory.

