Organized by Sun Valley Suns President of Hockey Operations John Burke, the Northland Stars won the over-70 USA Hockey National Championships last week in Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Coached by Suns captain Doug Yeates, the Stars beat Byfluglein 5-2 in the championship game to finish the tournament undefeated. The Stars started the title game fast, going up 3-0 with goals by Frank Evans, Tom Mountain and Jim Rogers. Byfuglein fought back in the third period, scoring two goals to shrink the lead before former NHL player Mark Heaslip put one in to end the attack.
Ken Yeates added the fifth and final dagger on an assist from his brother Jim Yeates to secure the victory.
This is the first over-70 title for Burke’s team, though he has been a part of over-50 and over-60 champions in the past.
“We out-coached and out-played everyone all week,” Heaslip said after the win.
Burke rounded out the Stars with players from around the country, including AHL standout Glenn Irwin, Doug Jackson, John Mills, Dan Downey, Boise skater John Molenar, four-time Stanley Cup champion Gord Lane, and tournament MVP Tim Burge in goal. Burge let in just six goals all tournament, logging one shutout on his way to earning Most Valuable Player honors in a unanimous vote of the organizing committee.
Though Burke put the team together, he couldn’t make the tournament—he was caddying on the PGA Tour for pro golfer Keegan Bradley.
The team plans to repeat their championship next year during the same week, Coach Yeates said. ￼
