With fields in the Wood River Valley still covered in snow, outdoor spring sports seasons are getting pushed back and teams are finding alternative ways to practice.
Sun Valley Lacrosse was supposed to start outdoor practice on April 4, its typical post-spring-break start.
“But there’s still a lot of snow on the field,” said Conor Quinn, board member of Sun Valley Lacrosse.
This time last year the fields were open. And, while long winters don’t happen every year, it still does pose a problem as other areas with weather concerns have indoor facilities to play in, Quinn added.
The lacrosse organization got together with Blaine County Recreation District and scheduled a few times during the week for the kids to practice in the gym at the Community Campus.
This is the third season for the nonprofit lacrosse organization that teaches the game to kids in the U8 bracket to U14. They currently play teams from Jackson Hole, Boise, Pocatello and Twin Falls.
“The next two weeks we will be at the gym and hoping, like everyone else, to get on the grass soon. This spring we just have to be creative,” Quinn said.
The Wood River Baseball Association also started its season at BCRD.
Wood River Baseball is a nonprofit organization that travels Idaho as well as neighboring states Wyoming and Utah to play baseball. Their teams range in age from 10U to 13U up to American Legion.
“Baseball is a sport that everyone in the Wood River Valley needs more of,” said Chris Carden, president of Wood River Baseball. “It produces individuals with high levels of character, and we need more of that as well as grit, tenacity and determination.
“With the weather it’s hard to commit to baseball because the season is short, but thanks to the Community Campus and BCRD, we are able to get more practice indoors until we can get back outside.”
BCRD pushed their spring baseball and track seasons—originally scheduled to start in April—back to May 1. Parents who had signed up were refunded and asked to re-register.
“We are thankful to the community for understanding that delaying is the only option,” said Morgan Buckert, director of development and communications for BCRD. “We do our best to get everyone in, as there is a growing demand for recreational space.” ￼
