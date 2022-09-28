Graduate forward Katie Sonntag has been named captain of the inaugural Stonehill College women's ice hockey team.
The Hailey resident is a transfer from Union College, where she played 97 games in three years.
"I'm honored to announce the program's first-ever captains going into our inaugural season," Stonehill coach Tara Watchorn said. "It's a historic moment and we are fortunate to have Katie Sonntag and (assistant captain) Paige Whaley lead the way. Paige is a natural at thinking ahead and organizing the group, while Katie's passion, professionalism, and consistency will be just what this young team needs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In