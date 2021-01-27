A total of 85 skiers competed in the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation U14 slalom qualifiers held at Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey on Jan. 24.
This was the biggest ski race to date at Rotarun since SVSEF took over operations.
That event was a precursor to the giant slalom, which was held at the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain on Jan. 25.
Regardless of the place and discipline, Tucker Smith was the fastest skier for the boys over the two-day event.
Smith took first in the first race of the slalom, then first in the second race. He then turned his attention to collect a win for the giant slalom race the next day at Warm Springs.
On all three races, Paxton Sammis took second right behind Smith.
Reyn Gary took fourth in the second slalom race and fourth in the giant slalom.
Rounding out the rest of the field for the SVSEF boys was Jay Blackburn who took 15th in race one, 14th in the second race and 24th in the giant slalom.
Graham Stafford finished 46th and 44th in both slalom races. He also took 57th in the giant slalom.
Jack Haynes took 64th and 52nd in both slalom races. Haynes then took 58th in the giant slalom.
Zane Oliver took 65th and 53rd in the slalom races, then 70th in the giant slalom.
Santiago Rico rounded out the weekend as he took 55th in the giant slalom.
