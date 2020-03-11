It’s that time of year when the competition season is winding down and finals and championships are the name of the game. Sun Valley Ski Club (SVSC) is no exception.
On Saturday, March 14, the SVSC will hold its annual season finale known as the Bradford Cup Open. It is not necessary to be a club member to participate. The race is open to all ages, though children can only race if they have a parent participating, too.
The format is a two-run giant slalom race starting midway down Hemingway and finishing on Greyhawk.
First run race order will be according to pre-established age classes and second run will incorporate a Super Seed for both men and women. It is meant to be a fun race, so no speed suits, please.
The first run will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a second run at 12:30 p.m. (time subject to change according to number of participants).
For further details or questions, come by the registration table in Warm Springs on Friday, March 13 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or write to the SVSC at sunvalleyskiclub@gmail.com.
There is no race fee if you sign up by March 13. Day of race registration is open until 9:30 and will cost $10.
Sign up by stopping by the Warm Springs registration table or you may email the Sun Valley Ski Club with the following information: Name, Age, Sex, Cell phone number and make a note if you are racing with a relative.
Everyone needs to sign a waiver in the Warm Springs base lodge on the morning of the race.
Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each age group. There will also be awards for all Super Seed qualifiers plus the fastest parent-child team and the fastest three-generation team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In