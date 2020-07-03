The Sun Valley Figure Skating Club is pleased to announce the 2019-20 award recipients of its “Athlete, Coach and Officials Support Program.

Program goals include recognizing excellence, inspiring the pursuit of training and competing, and promoting community and volunteerism.

Recipients receive $175-plus awards.

COACH NOMINATED AWARDS

Herman Maricich Award for Achievement: Jaysa Bozzuto.

Daisy Langley Award for Achievement: Ashlyn Brown,

Georgia Achilles and Kiki Pate.

Judianne Fuller Award for Sportsmanship: Daphne Achilles.

Lolly Jensen Award for Sports-manship: Clara Gvozdas and Hannah McEntee.

VOLUNTEERISM AWARDS

Imogen Harris Award for Volun-teerism: Simone Tumolo.

Becca Hemingway Award for Volunteerism: Sadie Kyle.

NATIONAL COMPETITION AWARDS

Ashlyn Brown (Excel Finals); Georgia Achilles (National Solo Dance Finals); Jaysa Bozzuto (National Solo Dance Fi-nals); and Kenley Bozzuto (National Solo Dance Finals).

GRADUATING SENIORS, COLLEGIATE MEMBERSHIP

Murphy Kendall.

AWARDS FOR EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Daphne Achilles (ProSkaters Seminar and Competition).

