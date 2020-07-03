The Sun Valley Figure Skating Club is pleased to announce the 2019-20 award recipients of its “Athlete, Coach and Officials Support Program.
Program goals include recognizing excellence, inspiring the pursuit of training and competing, and promoting community and volunteerism.
Recipients receive $175-plus awards.
COACH NOMINATED AWARDS
Herman Maricich Award for Achievement: Jaysa Bozzuto.
Daisy Langley Award for Achievement: Ashlyn Brown,
Georgia Achilles and Kiki Pate.
Judianne Fuller Award for Sportsmanship: Daphne Achilles.
Lolly Jensen Award for Sports-manship: Clara Gvozdas and Hannah McEntee.
VOLUNTEERISM AWARDS
Imogen Harris Award for Volun-teerism: Simone Tumolo.
Becca Hemingway Award for Volunteerism: Sadie Kyle.
NATIONAL COMPETITION AWARDS
Ashlyn Brown (Excel Finals); Georgia Achilles (National Solo Dance Finals); Jaysa Bozzuto (National Solo Dance Fi-nals); and Kenley Bozzuto (National Solo Dance Finals).
GRADUATING SENIORS, COLLEGIATE MEMBERSHIP
Murphy Kendall.
AWARDS FOR EDUCATION AND TRAINING
Daphne Achilles (ProSkaters Seminar and Competition).
